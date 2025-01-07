EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Alliance

clearvise AG acquires 18.6 MW Weilrod 2 wind and expands IPP portfolio to over 400 MW

clearvise AG acquires 18.6 MW Weilrod 2 wind farm and expands IPP portfolio to over 400 MW

Key-ready of the 18.6 MW wind farm under

Further strategic expansion of the clearvise IPP portfolio Proven and successful cooperation between the developer ABO Energy and the operator clearvise AG Frankfurt, 07 January 2025 - clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), an independent power producer from renewable energies with a diversified European portfolio of wind and PV plants, acquired the Weilrod 2 wind farm in the Hochtaunus region of Germany, which is currently under construction, from ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA on 23 December 2024. The wind farm will have a capacity of 18.6 megawatts (MW). This acquisition expands clearvise's IPP portfolio of wind and solar parks to over 400 MW. Of this, around 56 MW is currently under construction and 30 MW is in the planning stage. The wind farm is being built near the Weilrod 1 wind farm, which has been part of the clearvise portfolio since 2015. Commissioning is planned for September 2025.



The wind farm is being developed and constructed by Wiesbaden-based ABO Energy. ABO Energy had previously conducted extensive studies to examine the environmental impact of the wind farm. By using already deforested pest areas, the impact on the natural environment for the construction of the Weilrod 2 wind farm can be minimised as far as possible. With the new wind farm, clearvise is strengthening its portfolio in the important German renewable energy market.



Petra Leue-Bahns, CEO of clearvise AG, says:“With the acquisition of the wind farm, we have succeeded in expanding our IPP portfolio to over 400 MW of CO2-free generation capacity. This will help to ensure a secure, affordable, and climate-friendly energy supply in the long term. The great commitment of our team and the trust of our shareholders have contributed significantly to this outstanding success. We are very pleased to further expand our proven cooperation with ABO Energy with the Weilrod 2 wind farm.”



"ABO Energy relies on long-term, trusting partnerships. Our work in Weilrod is a good example of this," adds Dr Thomas Treiling, ABO Energy's managing director responsible for wind power planning in Germany.“Not only do we have a long and successful history with clearvise, but we have also been working very well with the municipality of Weilrod and HessenForst for many years. As the commercial and technical operator of the new Weilrod 2 wind farm, we will remain the local point of contact even after the sale of the project.”



The three modern wind turbines, each a Vestas V162, have a generation capacity of 6.2 MW. For the wind farm as a whole, this corresponds to an average annual electricity production of more than 53 gigawatt hours (GWh) of green electricity. Electricity purchase is secured by a 20-year EEG feed-in tariff. Based on the extensive experience gained from almost 10 years of operating the Weilrod 1 wind farm at the same location, clearvise AG expects a high level of forecasting accuracy.



About clearvise

clearvise AG is an independent producer of electricity from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks. Based on a three-pillar acquisition strategy, the company is focusing on profitably expanding its portfolio. The shares of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) have been listed on the stock exchange since 2011 and are currently traded on the open market of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA ( ).



About ABO Energy

ABO Energy successfully develops and builds wind and solar energy projects. Founded in 1996, the Germany-based company has realised more than 5,500 megawatts of capacity to date and built around 2,500 megawatts of them. The company's annual investment amounts to 500 million euros. More than 1,200 employees in 16 countries work with enthusiasm on the planning, financing, construction, operational management, and maintenance of plants for a sustainable energy supply.



