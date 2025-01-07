Roboforce Secures $10 Million Early-Stage Funding For AI-Powered 'Robo-Labor' With Initial Focus In Solar And Space Industries

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) RoboForce raises $10 million to build robots for solar and space industries

January 7, 2025 by Mark Allinson

RoboForce , the world's most advanced“Robo-Labor” provider, today announced it has raised $10 million early stage funding with support from investors such as Nobel Laureate Myron Scholes, co-founder of Softbank VC (SBVC) Gary Rieschel, and Carnegie Mellon University.

With this funding, RoboForce is emerging from stealth as it prepares to deploy its Robo-Labor this year for early customers, for whom robots can fulfill shortages in harsh outdoor conditions, complete the most hazardous tasks in dangerous work environments, and maximize project efficiency and cost savings.

With 1mm accuracy in performing fine motor skills like picking, placing, pressing, twisting and connecting, the Robo-Labor has all-terrain mobility, precise manipulation, learning, communication, and safety compliance capabilities. RoboForce's robots are unparalleled in the emerging field of AI robotics.

The end use applications for RoboForce are diverse. The startup's target industries include solar, space, manufacturing and mining, sectors which the US Bureau of Labor found were among the most impacted by injuries and loss of labor due to unsafe summer temperatures and other work-related hazards.

RoboForce's first customers are developing commercial and utility-scale solar projects and are struggling to hire and retain skilled workers, due to extreme temperatures in remote locations where most large scale solar projects are being developed.

By providing robots that can withstand harsh and extreme environmental conditions throughout a years-long project duration, RoboForce is helping solar developers complete the construction and installation of large-scale projects faster or on schedule, and at a reduced cost-pushing critical sustainability and renewable energy developments across the finish line faster than ever for immediate impact.

Leo Ma, founder and CEO, RoboForce, says:“At RoboForce, our mission is to create robotics for humanity to boost the world's economy with the power of Robo-Labor.

“We are building the most advanced Robo-Labor system to take on the most tedious, physically demanding, and dangerous jobs that humans shouldn't have to do.

“We are dedicated to creating the leading high-intelligence 'super worker' system to redefine the future of industrial labor, making it safer, efficient, and more sustainable.”

“Labor shortages and decarbonization are the two largest trends that are happening at a global scale, and RoboForce is uniquely positioned to address both,” says Myron Scholes, Nobel Laureate for Economic Science, investor, and the Frank E. Buck Professor of Finance, Emeritus at Stanford's Graduate School of Business.

“RoboForce has a great team working on innovations very valuable for the world.”

RoboForce will debut its technology at the Intersolar & Energy Storage Conference, taking place in San Diego, California from February 25-27.