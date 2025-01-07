Newly established rulers in Syria impose strict security measures around Iran embassy

(MENAFN) The newly established rulers in Syria have reportedly imposed strict security measures to safeguard the Iranian embassy and its related buildings in various cities, including Damascus. According to Syrian sources cited by Baghdad al-Youm, these security protocols are being implemented by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the group now in control of the region.



HTS have set up a security perimeter around the embassy in Damascus, blocking off its main entrances and restricting access to the building. These actions appear to be aimed at reducing tensions with Tehran, which has been a close ally of the former Syrian government led by Bashar al-Assad. Additionally, the militants are preventing individuals from approaching the embassy or defacing it with anti-Iranian messages.



The HTS takeover of Syria’s government occurred on December 8, following a rapid offensive launched from their stronghold in Syria’s northwest. Within just two weeks, they had reached Damascus and overthrown the Assad regime. This swift action has significantly altered the political landscape in Syria.



As part of their control measures, HTS militants are keen to maintain order around the Iranian embassy, likely to ensure continued relations with Tehran, which has played a critical role in supporting the Assad government during the conflict. The focus on protecting the embassy suggests an effort to avoid destabilizing ties with one of their key allies.

