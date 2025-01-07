(MENAFN) Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian president and current deputy chairman of the country's Security Council, has claimed that Russians harbor a deep resentment toward Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. His statement came in response to Zelensky's recent admission that he "despises" all Russians.



In a post on Russia’s VK social media platform on Monday, Medvedev wrote: “The critter without any has broken the rules of standard correctness between warring countries.” He suggested that while it is acceptable to criticize an enemy government, its elites, and military, "not an entire people."



Medvedev continued, referring to Zelensky as "the green scum" who had proclaimed his hatred for the entire Russian populace. He further stated that all Russians share this disdain for the Ukrainian leader. "For our people, a personal vendetta against the current illegitimate leader of a Banderite Ukraine should now not end after his removal from office,” he added.



In the Russian language, Zelensky's surname sounds similar to the word for the color green, which is why Medvedev used the term “green scum” in his remarks.

