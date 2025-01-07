Neuraxpharm To Further Grow Branded Business With The Acquisition Of Two Leading Narcolepsy Treatments, Provigil® And Nuvigil®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Provigil® (modafinil) and Nuvigil® (armodafinil), two of the most trusted and widely prescribed brands in the narcolepsy category, will increase Neuraxpharm's global CNS presence and support entry into new territories including Australia

BARCELONA, Spain and DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuraxpharm Group (Neuraxpharm), a leading European specialty company focused on the of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announces

today that it has acquired at the end of December 2024 Provigil® (modafinil) and Nuvigil® (armodafinil), both of which are indicated for the treatment of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS) in adults with narcolepsy.



Neuraxpharm has acquired these products in most markets outside the US^. Provigil's main market is Europe, with significant sales in France, Spain and Italy. Nuvigil is present in international markets with significant sales in Australia and Mexico. Both Provigil and Nuvigil are orally administered CNS stimulants indicated to improve wakefulness and reduce Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS) in adult patients with narcolepsy, both with and without cataplexy.

This acquisition is in line with Neuraxpharm's strategy to grow strong CNS brands and bring them to increasing numbers of patients worldwide. It will enable entry into new territories such as Australia, where Neuraxpharm also plans to launch first-in-class multiple sclerosis treatment ublituximab (BRIUMVI®), and will furthermore reinforce Neuraxpharm's presence in Mexico, where the Company established an office in 2023.



The transaction follows the acquisition from Sanofi of two established product portfolios in 2023 and the securing of a landmark partnership with TG Therapeutics also in 2023 to commercialise ublituximab outside the US*. In 2020, Neuraxpharm acquired market-leading child epilepsy treatment Buccolam® (oromucosal midazolam) from Takeda, and in September last year Neuraxpharm received a positive CHMP opinion from the European Medicine Agency to extend Buccolam's indication to include the treatment of epilepsy in adults.

Dr. Jörg-Thomas Dierks, CEO of Neuraxpharm, commented:

"Today's acquisition is an example of how Neuraxpharm can harness its neurology-focused approach, broad international platform and entrepreneurial capabilities to expand strong CNS brands. These two leading narcolepsy treatments will be added to our broad and growing CNS portfolio. We will leverage our specialisation and reach to grow these products in existing and new markets, thereby bringing market-leading treatments to more CNS patients with unmet needs around the world."

No financial details of the transaction have been disclosed.

^ Republic of Korea, Japan, Thailand and the United States are not included in this acquisition.

* Territories outside the United States, Canada, Mexico, and excluding certain Asian countries previously partnered.

About the Neuraxpharm Group

Neuraxpharm is a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of the central nervous system (CNS), including both psychiatric and neurological disorders. It has a unique understanding of the CNS market built over 35 years.

Neuraxpharm is constantly innovating, with new products and solutions to address unmet patient needs and is expanding its portfolio through its pipeline, partnerships, and acquisitions.

The company has c.1,000 employees and develops and commercializes CNS products through a direct presence in more than 20 countries in Europe, two in Latin America, one in the Middle East, and globally via partners in more than 50 countries. Neuraxpharm is backed by funds advised by Permira.

Neuraxpharm manufactures many of its pharmaceutical products at Neuraxpharm Pharmaceuticals (formerly Laboratorios Lesvi) in Spain.

