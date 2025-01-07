Five Houses Damaged In Fire Incident In Srinagar's Nowhatta
Date
1/7/2025 12:06:57 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least five houses were damaged in a massive fire in the Nowhatta area of Srinagar city today morning, officials said.
An official said that fire broke out in one of the houses in the Bahodeen Sahab locality of Nowhatta and soon engulfed the nearby houses.
He said that soon after fire tenders rushed to the spot.“At least five houses were damaged in the massive fire. Cause of the fire is being ascertained,” he said. as per news agency KNO.
