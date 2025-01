Mufasa The Lion King Collection Day 18: Disney Movie Rakes In ₹124.22 Crore In India Check Worldwide Collection

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mufasa: The Lion King Collection Day 18: A rendition of the classic, Mufasa: The Lion King, has received a roaring response worldwide, including in India.

Mufasa: The Lion King is a prequel to the original animated 1994 The Lion King and a sequel to the 2019 remake

Directed by Oscar-winning Barry Jenkins, the has collected ₹124.22 crore net at the Indian Box Office during its 18-day run in theatres, according to tracker Sacnilk.

The film was released in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil in India.

Shah Rukh Khan has voiced Mufasa in the Hindi version, while Mahesh Babu gave his voice in Telugu.

Globally, the movie includes the voices of leads Aaron Pierre as Mufasa, the lion who grows up to be the king and father of Simba, and Kelvin Harrison Jr as Taka, who's eventually known as the antagonist named Scar, a prince and Mufasa's adoptive brother.

Mufasa: The Lion King Indian Box Office Collection on Day 18

The Disney movie's earnings dropped massively on Monday. On Day 18, it earned ₹1.07, down 77.94%.

In a language-based breakout, the movie earned ₹0.22 crore in English, while its Hindi variant earned ₹0.44 crore. Mufasa earned ₹0.15 crore in Telugu and minted ₹0.26 crore in Tamil.

Mufasa: The Lion King Box Office Worldwide Collection on Day 18

According to Sacnilk, Mufasa: The Lion King has earned ₹3,250 crore globally, of which ₹2,050 crore was earned overseas.

Set in the Pride Lands of Tanzania after the events of the 2019 Lion King film, Mufasa follows Mufasa and Taka, who become friends and eventually adoptive brothers until a series of devastating events threaten their bond.

Director Jenkins has said it was important to revisit the Disney classic so the audience would understand that the protagonist, Lion Mufasa, was never perfect and that the villain Scar was not always evil.

“For 30 years, we've been living with this idea of Mufasa as unimpeachably great and good, and Scar is like the full embodiment of evil,” Jenkins had earlier told news agency Reuters.

The voice cast also includes multi-Grammy winner Beyonce Knowles-Carter, who reprises her role from the 2019 film as Simba's mate, Nala, and the Texas Hold 'Em singer's daughter, Blue Ivy, making her film debut voicing Simba and Nala's daughter, Princess Kiara.