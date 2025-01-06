Almond Oil Market Size To Reach Around $5.58 Billion By 2031: Mountain Ocean, NOW Foods, Proteco Oils

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Almond Oil Market

Global almond oil size was valued at $1,456.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,584.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.0%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Almond oil is extracted from kernels of Prunus Dulcis tree using cold-pressed method. Presence of various vitamins such as E, B, and A; minerals; proteins; and omega fatty acids make this oil an all-purpose essential and carrier oil, which is utilized in food preparation, and cosmetic industries. The demand for almond oil is increasing across the globe due to its health advantages and high nutritional value.Get Sample PDF Of This Report:Leading Market PlayersAOS Products Private LimitedAshwin Fine Chemicals & PharmaceuticalsBlue Diamond Growers, Inc.Caloy Quality Natural OilsEden BotanicalsJiangxi Baicao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.Jiangxi Xuesong Natural Medicinal Oil Co., Ltd.Liberty Vegetable Oil CompanyMountain OceanNOW FoodsProteco OilsBuy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):Drivers, Restraints, and OpportunitiesIncrease in production of aromatherapy products, surge in preference toward cosmetic products containing natural ingredients, and rise of applications in the pharmaceutical industry drive the growth of the global almond oil market . However, high prices of different types of almond oils restrain the market growth. On the other hand, changes in lifestyle and supportive government regulations present new opportunities in the coming years.The sweet almond oil segment to continue its leadership status during the forecast periodBased on type, the sweet almond oil segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global almond oil market, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to treatment for skin disorders such as psoriasis and eczema and wide utilization in skincare, pharmaceutical, and color-cosmetic industries due to its unique combination of healthy moisturization and natural stability. However, the bitter almond oil segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to wide usage in aromatherapy products and its capability in cleaning bacterial growth that may potentially cause infections or diseases.Request For Customization:The cosmetic discounters segment to continue its lead position during the forecast periodBased on distribution channel, the cosmetic discounters segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global almond oil market, and is expected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to availability of private label products at budgeted prices and better deals than other stores such as hypermarkets & supermarkets. However, the pharmacy segment is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031, owing to its usage in treatment for skin diseases such as psoriasis, more reliability than other channels, and utilization in manufacturing facial oil, body oil, massage oil, baby oil, and aromatherapy products.North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the global almond oil market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. This is due to presence of numerous manufacturers, progressive lifestyle of the population, and supportive government initiatives to expand its investment in natural substances rather than synthetic substitutes. However, LAMEA is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for natural ingredient-based products and demand from the medical and spa & relaxation sectors.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.