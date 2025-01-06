NASCAR Legends Andy Petree And Dion Rocko Williams Team Up To Redefine Talent Opportunities In Motorsports

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"OEM: More than talent management-pioneering motorsports' future with innovation, driving excellence, and elevating the to new heights."

HUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / --Andy Petree Joins Forces with Dion "Rocko" Williams Entertainment Management, Ushering in a New Era of Talent Management within the sport of NASCARNASCAR legend Andy Petree, renowned for his storied career as a championship-winning crew chief and recent role as Executive Vice President at Richard Childress Racing, has officially joined Overdrive Entertainment Management (OEM ) as a co-owner. Petree teams up with veteran pit crew athlete Dion "Rocko" Williams, known as the“Pioneer of Pit Row,” to establish a powerhouse talent management agency dedicated to accelerating human performance in NASCAR and propelling the sport to the forefront of American culture.OEM-positioned at the intersection of talent, content, brands, and professional and collegiate sports-offers unparalleled opportunities for the innovators, trendsetters, and icons poised to redefine NASCAR. With Andy Petree now at the helm, OEM is set to craft groundbreaking deals, build dynamic brands and businesses, and champion the ideas, interests, and opportunities of its clients."This marks an exciting new chapter in my career," said Andy Petree. "Joining forces with Dion, a trailblazer in the NASCAR pit crew community, is an incredible opportunity. Together, we're committed to not only elevating the sport but also making it more inclusive, diverse, and representative of the America we live in today."OEM's mission extends beyond traditional talent management. The agency is devoted to promoting equality, advocating for talent from historically underrepresented communities, and recognizing the cultural and commercial value of inclusion. By expanding its range of services and businesses, OEM continues to set new standards in the industry."Andy Petree's legacy in NASCAR speaks for itself," said Dion "Rocko" Williams. "His experience, vision, and commitment to excellence perfectly align with our mission at OEM. We're thrilled to have him on board as we work to break barriers and create new opportunities for our clients."About Overdrive Entertainment Management (OEM):Overdrive Entertainment Management (OEM) is a trailblazing talent management agency specializing in NASCAR. Founded by Dion "Rocko" Williams and now co-owned by industry pioneer Andy Petree, OEM is dedicated to shaping the future of the sport by crafting innovative deals, building new brands, and advocating for inclusion. Situated at the heart of talent, content, brands, and professional and collegiate sports, OEM is redefining the cultural landscape of NASCAR and beyond.Chris BeaucheminBRINK Media Group...

Overdrive Entertainment Management

