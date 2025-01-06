Sierra Leone’S President, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio To Attend Inauguration Ceremony Of President-Elect John Dramani Mahama Of Ghana

(MENAFN- APO Group)

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio departed Freetown today for Accra, Ghana, to attend the inauguration ceremony of Ghana's President-Elect, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama. This historic occasion celebrates Ghana's enduring commitment to values and transitions, serving as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the African continent.

As Ghana ushers in a new chapter under President-Elect Mahama's leadership, President Bio reaffirms Sierra Leone's commitment to working closely with Ghana to promote peace, prosperity, and unity across the region and beyond.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Sierra Leone.