Sierra Leone’S President, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio To Attend Inauguration Ceremony Of President-Elect John Dramani Mahama Of Ghana
His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio departed Freetown today for Accra, Ghana, to attend the inauguration ceremony of Ghana's President-Elect, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama. This historic occasion celebrates Ghana's enduring commitment to Democratic values and Political transitions, serving as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the African continent.
As Ghana ushers in a new chapter under President-Elect Mahama's leadership, President Bio reaffirms Sierra Leone's commitment to working closely with Ghana to promote peace, prosperity, and unity across the region and beyond.
