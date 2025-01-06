S. Korea Investigators Refile Warrant To Arrest Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- South Korea's investigators probing President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law imposition said Monday they have refiled a warrant to extend the deadline to detain the impeached president, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"We have refiled the warrant at the Seoul Western District Court to extend the deadline for the warrant to detain President Yoon Suk Yeol," said the Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), which is handling the case.

The state anti-corruption agency and the attempted to detain Yoon at his official residence last Friday after securing a warrant from the same court, but withdrew after an hours-long standoff with presidential security staff. The current warrant is set to expire at midnight Monday.

Yoon has refused to cooperate with the CIO's summonses for questioning or warrant execution as the agency is not technically authorized to investigate charges of insurrection that he faces over his brief imposition of martial law on December 3, 2024. (end)

