Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) Rides The Robotics Stock Wave

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a leader in retail investor trading ideas for AI and robotics issues a trading alert for Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT ) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF), a leading creator of humanoid robots and companionship-based AI.

Robotics stocks on the have had some big runs in the past few days and a TSX Venture stock in the sector is now riding the wave.

The stock is trading at 0.4150, up 0.1650, gaining 66.00% on volume of over 3 Million shares as of this report.

The most recent news was mid-December when they announced the launch of its new customer-focused website, Realbotix. This site is designed to provide customers with product details, costs, and ordering information.

Realbotix will continue to serve as the hub for investors and corporate news. Realbotix is tailored for customers and businesses interested in purchasing humanoid robots for personal or professional endeavors.

"As we launch our robot marketing efforts, our new site provides information on pricing and ordering procedures. It has great visual content that shows what our AI powered robotics look like and what makes them unique," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "We invite everyone interested in our robotic products to explore the site."

