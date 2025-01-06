Asian Paints Unveils Chromacosm: The World's Largest Architectural Colour System

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Asian Paints , a global player in paint and colour technology, proudly announces the launch of Asian Paints Chromacosm-the world's largest architectural colour system. Featuring over 5,300 unique shades, it is set to revolutionise the way architects, designers and professionals engage with colour.



Asian Paints Chromacosm installation by artist Suchi Reddy





To celebrate the launch of Chromacosm, Asian Paints has collaborated with renowned architect and artist Suchi Reddy, founder of the New York-based Reddymade studio, known for her innovative and human-centric approach to design. Together with Asian Paints, Reddy has conceptualized and created an art installation that encapsulates her interpretation of Chromacosm – an artistic exploration of the infinite universe of colour.







Asian Paints Chromacosm book



This striking work features a series of rods that transition from black to vivid colour, representing a totality of colour. Inspired by a dimensional colour study, this installation transforms colour into a tangible 3D experience, offering viewers a profound exploration of Chromacosm's possibilities. Reddy's installation will be unveiled at a press conference on December 17, 2024, and later be on display for public viewing at the Architecture and Design Film Festival at NCPA, Mumbai from January 9 to 12, 2025. For over a decade, Asian Paints has been documenting colour in India in the form of still photography, oral storytelling and film, through the lens of traditional craft practices. From the deep indigos of Ajrakh to the bold maroons of Kalamkari, Asian Paints has drawn inspiration from the exquisite work of artisans and the everyday life of the Indian people. This mapping and exploration of colour in India has informed the diversity of our library of colours - the Asian Paints Chromacosm.



A Milestone in Colour Innovation

Over seven decades, Asian Paints has developed significant technical expertise and visual acuity in the realm of the science of colour.





Recognizing the industry's need for an expansive yet unified colour repository, Asian Paints has created a streamlined system by using a combination of algorithmic and visual methods, with over 5300 shades arranged by hue and depth. One of the key features of Chromacosm is its ability to present all nuances of a given colour family, from the lightest to the darkest in intensity and saturation. This allows designers to view and compare every shade within a colour family at a single glance, streamlining the decision-making process and ensuring that the final selection aligns perfectly with the designer's vision.



Asian Paints Chromacosm's Impact on the Industry

The launch of Asian Paints Chromacosm as the world's largest collection of paint colour marks a significant milestone in the architecture and interior design industry globally. As a proud Make in India initiative, it stands as a testament to India's growing creative representation on the global stage. This comprehensive colour system empowers architects, designers and industry professionals to push the boundaries of design, and explore and implement their creative visions with greater precision and confidence.



“The creation of Chromacosm is a reflection of our commitment to creativity and excellence in the field of colour technology," says, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO Asian Paints . "With over 5300 shades, the repository offers a level of precision and variety that has never been seen before in the industry, and will revolutionise the way architects and designers approach colour selection, providing them with an unparalleled range of options to bring their creative visions to life, and offer myriad colour choices for the discerning customer."



Seven Decades of Colour Innovation

Since its inception in 1942, Asian Paints has been India's largest and most trusted paint company, with a legacy of intrinsic expertise in colour. Today Asian Paints has grown to a global leader for paints, wall coverings, coatings and texture finishes, and home décor along with home-improvement solutions, operating in over 15 countries and serving millions of customers worldwide. Renowned for its innovation and deep understanding of colour technology, Asian Paints offers an extensive range of products for both decorative and industrial use. From revolutionising home decor to pioneering architectural finishes, Asian Paints has consistently set industry standards with its cutting-edge solutions, a customer-centric approach, and a strong commitment to sustainability. Their dominance is evident in their extensive global network, continuous investment in research and development, and a portfolio that caters to diverse needs-from homeowners to large-scale infrastructure projects.



Chromacosm the Installation -

A note from the Artist, Suchi Reddy

Designed as a meditation on colour in three dimensions, and inspired by ancient tantric paintings, Chromacosm is an experiential journey through the cosmos of colour. The installation references the coming together of all colours, which in paint, becomes black and in light becomes white. Here, the viewer is invited to walk through and around a forest of vertical reeds experiencing over 2000 shades of colour that emerge and recede back to black.







Launched to commemorate the unveiling of the world's largest paint library, created by Asian Paints, Chromacosm is an ode to dimensional colour.



About Asian Paints Limited

Since its foundation in 1942, Asian Paints has come a long way to become India's leading and Asia's second largest paint company, with a consolidated turnover of Rs.

34,489 crores (Rs.

345 billion). It continues to uplift spaces, transcend the boundaries of colour & design, creating a positive impact in the lives of customers. The organization operates in 15 countries and has 27 paint manufacturing facilities in the world, servicing consumers in over 60 countries. Asian Paints has always been a leader in the paint industry, innovating and introducing new concepts in India like Colour Ideas, Beautiful Homes Painting Service, Colour Next and Asian Paints Beautiful Homes Stores. Asian Paints manufactures a wide range of paints & coatings for Decorative and Industrial use and also offer specialized painting and interior design services. The decorative business portfolio also includes SmartCare range for waterproofing, WoodTech products for wood finishes and Adhesives range for all surfaces. Asian Paints also offers a wide range of Home Decor products and is the leading player in the Integrated Décor space in India offering Modular Kitchens and wardrobes, Bath Fittings and Sanitaryware, Decorative Lightings, uPVC windows and doors, Wall coverings, Furnitures, Furnishings, Rugs, etc.