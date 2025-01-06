TEAMSTERS LOCAL 856 MEMBERS AT TOMATEK RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT WITH HISTORIC WAGE INCREASES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FIREBAUGH, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 856 members at TomaTek have voted by 91 percent to ratify their first Teamsters contract - a landmark four-year agreement that includes average raises of 20 percent in the first year alone, and yearly increases thereafter.

"I've been working at this company for 30 years and I've been waiting all these years for a raise and thank God, we've achieved it," said Elisabeth Zamora, a negotiating committee member. "We couldn't have done it alone. It's an honor to belong to this great Teamsters family."

In addition to historic wage increases, the agreement also calls for holiday pay eligibility for seasonal employees, an increased tool allowance for maintenance classifications, increased shift differentials, and a training program for machine operators to facilitate promotional opportunities.

"It was an honor to be a part of a committee that took time to present a contract that respects the union members

- I could not be prouder," said Mark Barcellos, a negotiating committee member.

"The negotiations committee worked tirelessly to ensure all classifications, from mechanics to general labor, were equally represented at the table," said Veronica Diaz, Director of the Local 856 Central Coast Division who led negotiations. "The wage increases and contract language the committee achieved pave the way for sustainable careers with dignity on the job at TomaTek."



The 1,100 Teamsters at TomaTek, who process and package tomato-based products for industrial, foodservice, and retail companies in California's Central Valley, elected to become Teamsters last July in a resounding vote.



"As Teamsters, we know that an organizing campaign is not over until we negotiate a strong Teamsters contract and we will fight for that as long as it takes," said Peter Finn, Local 856 Secretary-Treasurer and Principal Officer. "With our rank-and-file committee leading the way, we were able to deliver tangible results that address longstanding wage and language issues at TomaTek and we look forward to aggressively enforcing our new agreement and building on these successes for years to come."

Founded in 1949, Teamsters Local 856 is affiliated with the 1.3 million-member International Brotherhood of Teamsters and has grown to become one of the largest Teamsters locals in California with over 20,000 members.

