Sidebar Season Three Opens With Dream CEO Nisha Anand

- SideBar Cohosts Gardina and WinickMONTEREY/SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SideBar podcast on The Talk opens Season Three with Nisha Anand, CEO of Dream where she leads what they describe as“a diverse group of people who understand the value of unconventional relationships.” Anand describes herself as an Indian-American activist, devoted mother, and leader for racial justice. Once a radical grassroots activist arrested in Burma for passing out pro-democracy leaflets, Nisha's expansive organizing experience solidified her belief in the power of working with unlikely partners to find real solutions.In welcoming Anand to SideBar, cohost Jackie Gardina highlighted that“Dream pursues what they call 'radical common ground', a bold effort made even more remarkable during a period in which civil dialogue is almost entirely absent from our current social and political environment.” Previously known as the Dream Corps, Dream was founded by Van Jones who many of us know for his work as a CNN media personality, but who is less known for his almost three-decade commitment to criminal justice reform, human rights, and social impact.Cohost Mitch Winick points out that Nisha makes a compelling argument that“the transformative power of common ground can bring people together to make the American dream a reality for everyone.” Her highly regarded TED talk, "The Radical Act of Choosing Common Ground," resonated with millions, igniting crucial conversations amidst today's divisive climate.In Dream's“Dream” initiative, Nisha explains, "We are working to ensure that historic climate funding benefits communities that need it most. By uplifting disadvantaged communities and creating green career pathways for underrepresented talent, we can build an inclusive green economy that creates environmental and economic benefits for everyone.” Other key initiatives include their“Dream” program led by members of the Empathy Network that launched“Dignity for Incarcerated Women” campaigns which improved living conditions for more than 30,000 women incarcerated in 14 states. They have also spearheaded historic bipartisan federal reform legislation, including the First Step Act, that has brought more than 18,000 people home from behind bars.To listen to Nisha Anand's SideBar episode with law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to .

