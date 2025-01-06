LG AND XBOX PARTNER TO EXPAND CLOUD GAMING EXPERIENCE ON LG SMART TVS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) For gaming enthusiasts, LG Smart TV users can soon explore the Gaming Portal for direct access to hundreds of games with Game Pass Ultimate, including popular titles like Call of Duty®: BlackOps 6, and highly anticipated releases like Avowed. With Game Pass Ultimate, players will also be able to stream a catalog of select Xbox games they own such as 2K25 or Hogwarts Legacy. "We are thrilled to announce the partnership with Xbox, which aims to enrich the gaming experience on LG Smart TVs with a broader selection of popular games," said Chris Jo, senior vice president of platform business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. "The Gaming Portal will provide users with a seamless, convenient and exciting way to enhance the gaming experience on LG Smart TVs." "Our partnership with LG will help players easily discover and play games through the new Gaming Portal on LG Smart TVs," said Lori Wright, Corporate Vice President of Xbox. "We're fortunate to have a great partner in LG who will bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to more players, letting new and longtime Xbox'ers find their favorite games and play with friends across screens." Powered by webOS and easily accessible from the Home Screen, the Gaming Portal's intuitive interface ensures that users can effortlessly discover and enjoy their favorite games with ease. LG's Gaming Portal provides a comprehensive overview with an app list that includes cloud gaming apps, webOS app games playable with the remote controller, recently played titles, the top 10 most popular games, editor's picks, and

other tailored, user-friendly gaming experiences. # # #





1. Service and country availability will be announced at a later date



2. Gaming Portal availability can vary per TV model.

About webOS platform

webOS platform has powered LG TVs for over a decade and has been acclaimed as a friendly user interface, allowing for easy navigation and customization. With an always growing ecosystem of global partners, webOS is set to drive LG's future growth into cross device and out of home experience.

LG Channels is LG's exclusive free streaming service, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, comedy, anime, and more. With an always growing number of channels, LG TV, smart monitor or projector owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG screen. Since 2024 LG Channels for Automotive For more news on LG, visit .



About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. For more information, visit .



Media Contacts:





LG Electronics USA







LG Electronics USA Chris De Maria







Christin Rodriguez [email protected]





[email protected]



LG-One

[email protected]









SOURCE LG Electronics USA