Office Libations Expands To Austin: Hassle-Free Food And Coffee Services Transform Workplaces

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Office Libations, a three-time honoree on the INC 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Austin, Texas. The company is bringing its tailored pantry services, premium coffee programs, and state-of-the-art equipment solutions to Austin workplaces. Known for simplifying pantry management, office snacks, and coffee services, Office Libations offers businesses the tools they need to transform their offices into thriving workspaces.

“We know how important it is to create a positive work environment where employees feel energized and valued,” said Claude Burns, CEO of Office Libations.“With personalized corporate food solutions, high-quality coffee brewing systems, and analytics to save businesses money, we make it easy for Austin businesses to support their teams without the hassle of managing the details.”

Office Food Services Tailored for Austin

Office Libations takes the stress out of keeping your pantry stocked and your breakroom running smoothly. With more than 100,000 snack and beverage options, they create customized programs that fit your team's needs.



Personalized Pantry Management : Work with our team to design a curated selection of office snacks and beverages that meet your employees' preferences.

Consistent Service : No more worrying about restocking. We handle everything so your pantry and breakroom is always ready. Technology and Analytics : Know where your money is going. We help you better manage your budgets and build the best possible program for your team.



Fact: Offices with personalized pantry services see a 30% boost in employee satisfaction (source: SHRM).

Premium Coffee Services for Energized Teams

Office Libations provides premium coffee services that keep teams productive and engaged. Say goodbye to unreliable machines and low-quality coffee, Office Libations makes every cup count.



State-of-the-Art Coffee Brewing Systems : Reliable machines ensure your coffee station is always running smoothly.

Custom Blends and Sustainable Sourcing : Locally roasted beans and eco-friendly practices align with Austin's values. Comprehensive Maintenance : From installation to regular upkeep, our team handles every detail.



Fact: High-quality coffee services can increase workplace productivity by 11% (source: Journal of Applied Psychology).

Reliable Equipment Services for a Thriving Workplace

Breakroom equipment shouldn't cause headaches. Office Libations provides modern, reliable solutions to keep your breakroom functional and inviting.



Durable Machines Built for Performance : From advanced coffee systems to stylish snack displays, we supply equipment designed to last.

Hassle-Free Maintenance : Repairs, replacements, and ongoing support are part of our service. Customizable Solutions : We'll help you choose the right equipment to fit your team's needs and office size.



Fact: Well-maintained breakroom equipment improves employee morale and satisfaction by 40% (source: Forbes Workplace Trends).

Why Austin?

Austin is home to more than 169,000 small businesses and over 1 million employees (source: Austin Chamber of Commerce), making it a hub for innovation and collaboration. With services like office food services, coffee services, and equipment services, Office Libations is perfectly positioned to help local businesses enhance their breakroom experience and support their teams.

Whether serving tech startups in The Domain or creative agencies in South Congress, Office Libations is committed to delivering reliable, high-quality solutions across Austin.

Supporting Employee Morale and Workplace Transformation

Office Libations helps Austin businesses create thriving workplaces by providing:



Office Snacks and Beverages : Tailored programs to keep your team fueled and happy.

Premium Coffee Brewing Systems : Café-quality coffee without the hassle.

Technology for Efficient Pantry Management : A curated pantry with consistent stocking and delivery and data on how to make your programs better. Innovative Equipment Solutions : Modern machines that enhance functionality and aesthetics.

Why Choose Office Libations?

: From pantry stocking to equipment maintenance, we handle it all.: Every program is tailored to meet your team's needs.: Eco-friendly snacks, beverages, and coffee solutions.: Streamlined processes and reliable equipment reduce waste and save money.

Let Us Treat You to Lunch!

Want to see how Office Libations can transform your workplace? Schedule a free consultation today, and let us show you the difference we can make. Lunch is on us!

Contact Us Today

Claude Burns

Chief Executive Officer

Office Libations

510-766-2337

...

officelibations.com

562 Whitney Street, San Leandro, CA 94577

About Office Libations

Office Libations is a trusted provider of office food services, offering corporate food solutions, pantry management, and coffee services. With a focus on employee morale, productivity, and sustainability, the company helps businesses create thriving workplaces. Recognized as a three-time INC 5000 honoree, Office Libations is proud to bring its innovative breakroom solutions to Austin, helping local businesses support their teams and achieve their goals.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at