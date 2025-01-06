India, US Working Together To Build Next Generation Semiconductors: NSA Sullivan

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) IIT Delhi hosted Jake Sullivan, the US National Security Advisor (NSA), on Monday as the latter said that both countries are working together to build next-generation semiconductors further boosting the partnership between the two allies.

Speaking at the event hosted by IIT Delhi, Sullivan said, "Being here at IIT Delhi with young technologists, entrepreneurs and policymakers who will take this generational project forward, I have every reason to believe that within the next decade, we will see American and Indian firms working together to build the next generation of semiconductor technologies, American and Indian astronauts' conducting cutting-edge research and space exploration together, American and Indian researchers contributing to a new explosion and lifesaving vaccines, American and Indian engineering students developing innovations together right here at IIT Delhi, and American and Indian leaders propelling our partnership and our future torque with the American statesman and scientists."

IIT Delhi hosted this programme in collaboration with the I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC), the technology innovation hub of IIT Delhi, said IIT Delhi Director, Rangan Banerjee, who highlighted the ongoing linkages between the American institutions and IIT Delhi, with several bilateral collaborations.

Out of IIT Delhi's 4000+ publications in the last year, more than 25 per cent were with international collaborators with the highest chunk of eight per cent with the US.

Sullivan delivered an insightful talk on 'The United States and India: Building a Shared Future'.

He addressed a distinguished gathering at IIT Delhi, setting the tone in the right direction for joint technology development in the academic forefront for the two nations.

The audience included guests from the US Embassy, representatives from the industry, faculty, and students of IIT Delhi.

He focused on the progress of the India-US strategic partnership and explored future strategic alliances aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

IIT Delhi continues to champion cutting-edge innovations and groundbreaking technology.

The institute's ongoing partnerships with US academia and industry are poised to expand, with discussions underway for further collaborative efforts.

These initiatives aim to foster greater investment in India's thriving startup ecosystem and advance joint research projects, strengthening the India-US relationship even further.

Narayanan D. Kurur, Dean of Academics, IIT Delhi, highlighted US Ambassador Eric Garcetti's first and Sullivan's last visit to India as the US NSA.