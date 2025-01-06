Expired Food, Unhygienic Storage: Rat Faeces, Cockroach Found In Hyderabad's Monginis Cake Shop

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Rat and cockroach infested cake shop located in Macha Bollaram in Hyderabad's Alwal is making headlines. According to Commissioner of Food Safety report on X, a food safety task force found“very unhygienic” conditions on January 3 inside storage facilities of an outlet of Monginis Cake Shop.

The task force not only found rat faeces, but also a live cockroach in the unit. From discovering expired items at the cake shop to unhygienic vessels, the conditions at the cake shop were petrifying.“Rat feces observed at several places in the storage,” the post stated.

The facility had a range of concerning issues, including inadequate and unhygienic storage, dilapidated condition of the walls and ceilings and leaks in the AC installed in the Cold Room. Adding to the abysmal conditions, the refrigerators were unhygienic as food waste was littered inside them.

Highlighting the risks associated with the leaking AC, officials said that it can“contaminate the food products stored in the trays in the room.” According to the task force, unhygienic plastic drums were used to store food items.

The task force discovered numerous expired items at the cake shop and documented each one along with its expiry date, some of which were dated two years ago. The products included 5 liters of kesar syrup, 5 kilograms of pineapple flavoring, 5 kilograms of flavor compounds, half a kilogram of vanilla flavor , and 8 kilograms of desiccated coconut powder. Additionally, packing materials and other items were found stored on the ground and on the steps, Commissioner of Food Safety said.

Furthermore, this particular Monginis outlet did not display its FSSAI license at a noticale location. It is important for all Food Business Operators (FBO) to obtain the necessary license for the vehicles used in the transportation of its goods. However, in this case, the license was missing for all the 7 chiller vehicles. Additionally, Employee Health records and FoSTaC certificates were not available.