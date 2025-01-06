Particle Counters Research Report 2024: Biofluorescent Particle Counting To Transform The $985+ Million Industry - Global Forecasts To 2029

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Particle Counters Market by Type Application (Cleanroom Monitoring, Contamination, Aerosol, Indoor Air), End User - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global particle counters market is estimated to reach USD 986.3 million by 2029 from USD 625.3 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029

The research report examines the particle counters market by product type, application, end-users, and geography. This research covers factors that are driving market expansion, analyzes prospects and parameters faced by industries in the present time, and provides specifics on the competitive landscape considering market leaders and small and medium enterprises. This research also estimates the revenue of different market segments by considering five regions along with micro-market analysis.

The global particle counters market is expanding as the number of cleanrooms is increasing, particularly in the semiconductor and electronics industries, as well as in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, food & beverage, automotive, and aerospace. Strong quality standards and regulations are the primary factors driving the deployment of particle counters in production plants across the industrial sector. The increased investment in pharmaceutical research and development is driving up demand for particle counters.

Key players for particle counters market are Spectris Plc (UK), Danaher Corporation (US), Rion Co., Ltd (Japan), TSI Inc (US), light House Worldwide Solutions (US), PAMAS Partikelmess (Germany), Met One Instruments, Inc (US), PCE Deutschland GmbH (Germany), Ventureduyne Ltd (US), Particle Plus, Inc. (Japan).

The air particle counters (by type) accounted for the largest share in the global particle counters market for the year 2023

When compared to liquid particle counters, air particle counters observes more demand in the market due to widespread uses across variety of end users. They are not only used in various industrial application like pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing, semiconductors and electronics but they are also used to measure or monitor the air quality index across public spaces like commercial building, airports. Liquid particle counters are used for specialized industrial and research requirements and therefore they are listed on higher price point when compared to air particle counters.

The wide addressable end users lead to more sales demand for air particle counters, which helps to acquire the major share in the market.

In terms of applications, cleanroom monitoring accounts for the largest in the particle counters market for the year 2023

Cleanrooms are crucial for industrial settings that works with drugs, medical devices, electronics, semiconductors, and food production. Regulatory standards such as ISO and GMP require cleanroom environments to carry out processes in a sterile setting. Additionally, cleanrooms depend on continuous monitoring using particle counters in mediums like liquids and air to prevent contamination and mitigate risks that could impact product safety, efficacy, or performance, especially in high-precision manufacturing processes. To meet these requirements, particle counters are the preferred choice, contributing to a significant share of the global particle counters market.

The pharmaceutical and medical device industry acquired the largest share in the end-users segment of the global particle counters market

Particle counters are crucial for ensuring the safety and quality of products and services in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry, specifically for the production of biosimilars and biologics that require an aseptic environment. One of their primary functions is monitoring contaminants in cleanrooms, which is crucial for manufacturing pharmaceutical and biotechnology products, as well as medical devices.

The year-on-year increase in returns for pharmaceutical research and development is increasing for leading players in the market. Also, allotment for investments and funds to expand production capabilities has also seen an increasing trend. Such favorable scenarios are expected to grow the market for particle counters in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry.

