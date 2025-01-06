CES2025: Thermaltake Unveils G6 Direct Drive Racing Wheel Bundle And GM5 3DOF Motion System

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Thermaltake is committed to pushing the boundaries of simulation technology. The G6 Direct Drive Racing Wheel Bundle and GM5 Motion System embody our vision of delivering cutting-edge products that provide unmatched realism and performance for gamers and simulation enthusiasts worldwide," said Kenny Lin, CEO of Thermaltake

G6 Direct Drive Racing Wheel Bundle

The G6 Direct Drive Racing Wheel Bundle is crafted for precision and control, offering users an authentic and immersive racing experience. Tailored for the Thermaltake GR500 Racing Simulator Cockpit, this bundle is ideal for competitive and casual racing enthusiasts.

Key Features:



Direct Drive Servo Motor: Offers precise control and realistic driving sensations with 6Nm torque and a durable aluminum wheelbase.

High-Strength Adjustable Pedals: Includes a customizable steel three-pedal set (brake, throttle, clutch) with secure mounting options for stability and smooth input.

Racing-Grade Quick Release System: Enables fast disassembly and ensures durable control with a 13-inch steering wheel and dual-clutch paddles. Dual Motor Cooling: Integrated temperature sensor and low-noise fan perform smoothly during extended races.

The G6 Bundle provides unparalleled precision for sim racing enthusiasts. Its realistic servo motor control, ergonomic steering wheel design, and robust pedal system create an authentic racing environment. At an MSRP of $519.99, launching in April 2025, the G6 is a versatile and accessible solution for high-performance racing.

GM5 3DOF Motion System

The GM5 3DOF Motion System redefines immersion by replicating real-world movements for racing and flight simulators. Lightweight, easy to install, and packed with advanced features, the GM5 is engineered for users seeking dynamic feedback and precise control.

Key Features:



Lightweight Design: Weighs just 27kg, making installation seamless while maintaining structural durability.

Precise Dynamic Control: Achieves rapid and accurate responses with a control frequency of up to 1000 Hz and a low latency of <5 ms, ensuring real-time operation.

Stable Vibration Frequency: Supports a range of 0–100 Hz, delivering realistic feedback for various road and flight conditions.

Versatile Compatibility: Works seamlessly with the Thermaltake GR500 Racing Simulator Cockpit and GF500 Flight Simulator Cockpit. SimTools Integration: Utilizes advanced SimTools software, offering a wide range of adjustable parameters and continuous updates to support the latest games.

The GM5 Motion System provides an unrivaled level of immersion by simulating real road and flight dynamics. Its 3-DOF motion capabilities, compact design, and advanced software integration make it a must-have for serious simulation enthusiasts. Priced at $3,999.99, the GM5 will be available in March 2025.

When paired with the Thermaltake GR500 Racing Simulator Cockpit, the G6 Direct Drive Racing Wheel Bundle and the GM5 3DOF Motion System deliver supercharged gaming experience for racing and flight enthusiasts. Together, they transform simulation setups into fully immersive environments that replicate real-world driving and flying sensations.

Availability

The Thermaltake G6 Direct Drive Racing Wheel Bundle and GM5 3DOF Motion System will be available for purchase through Thermaltake's authorized retailers and official website starting in Q1 2025.

Join Thermaltake at CES 2025

Discover the G6 Racing Wheel Bundle, GM5 3DOF Motion System, and a host of other groundbreaking innovations at Thermaltake's CES 2025 booth, located at The Venetian, Level 2, Veronese 2402, from January 6–9, 9 AM to 6 PM.

Media, analysts, influencers, and YouTubers are invited to explore Thermaltake's latest simulation and PC hardware advancements, experiencing firsthand the technology designed to redefine gaming and simulation.

To schedule a meeting with Thermaltake during CES 2025, please contact Andrew Ouyang from IDEE CREATIVES Marketing Consulting Inc., representing Thermaltake USA, at [email protected] .



For additional details, visit the Thermaltake CES 2025 microsite:

.

About Thermaltake

Thermaltake Technology was established in 1999 and has been marketed worldwide under the Thermaltake brand name ever since. With the mission to "Deliver the perfect user experience," Thermaltake has since become the leading brand in Gaming Computer Hardware, from chassis, power supply units, cooling systems, and memory modules to gaming PCs, gaming peripherals, and gaming furniture. Thermaltake is the leader in the PC DIY, Case Mod, & Gaming Market and is the number one choice for Gamers, Modders & PC DIY Enthusiasts worldwide.

Official website:



Follow Thermaltake USA

Facebook:

Instagram:



Twitter:



YouTube:



TikTok:

@thermaltakena

Twitch:



SOURCE Thermaltake