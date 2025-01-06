SRC Partners With Nippon Kaiyo To Deploy Gryphon R1410 System In Japan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SRC, Inc. announces the first deployment of its Gryphon R1410 radar system in Japan, in partnership with Nippon Kaiyo Co., Ltd. on a critical site.

Syracuse, NY, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRC, Inc. is pleased to announce the first deployment of its Gryphon R1410 radar system in Japan, in partnership with Nippon Kaiyo Co., Ltd. The radar just recently passed certification by Japan's of Internal Affairs and Communications, making it the first counter-unmanned aircraft system radar of its kind to receive official approval in the country.

“Nippon Kaiyo Co., Ltd. is proud to partner with SRC to provide the Gryphon R1410 system to Japan. It has now been successfully implemented in a facility designated as important for securing national security in Japanese law,” said Tatsuo Yamashita, president of Nippon Kaiyo Co., Ltd.“This achievement will be crucial in strengthening the structure of national security, particularly for C-UAS. We extend our sincere gratitude to SRC for their invaluable support in making this project a reality.”

The Gryphon R1410 is a 3-D active electronically scanned array radar designed for air surveillance and multi-mission capabilities, with a focus on detecting small, low-altitude targets within a 10-kilometer range. Engineered for adaptability and high performance, the radar's low size, weight and power provides maximum flexibility, operating in all weather conditions and supporting both permanent and mobile emplacement.

“We are proud to partner with Nippon Kaiyo to bring our Gryphon R1410 system to Japan," said Kevin Hair, president and CEO of SRC, Inc. "This deployment underscores our dedication to delivering innovative solutions for our global partners and ensuring the safety of warfighters and security personnel worldwide.”

With customizable data output options tailored for diverse applications, the Gryphon R1410 is built for rapid deployment, requiring only minutes for setup. It includes intuitive interface software that simplifies configuration and provides users with a versatile and reliable solution for a variety of mission requirements.

SRC, Inc. is a recognized leader in the development of advanced C-UAS technology. Its systems have been fielded within the U.S. and internationally, designed for combat environments and critical infrastructure.

About SRC

SRC, Inc. (@SRCDefense ), a not-for-profit research and development company, combines information, science, technology and ingenuity to solve“impossible” problems in the areas of defense, environment and intelligence. Across a family of companies, SRC applies bright minds, fresh thinking and relentless determination to deliver innovative products and services that are redefining possible® for the challenges faced by America and its allies.

Since 1957, SRC's commitment to the customer and the best solution - not the bottom line - has remained a core value that guides its efforts. This passion for quality carries through to the technologies the company invents and manufactures, the laboratories and facilities it builds, the people they hire, and communities where they work. Today, more than 1,400 engineers, scientists and professionals work together at SRC to protect people, the environment and our way of life.

CONTACT: Mike Jewett SRC, Inc. ...