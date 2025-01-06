Cook & Boardman Acquires Intellicom

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Company continues nationwide total opening solutions expansion

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook &

Boardman Group LLC ("Cook & Boardman" or "C&B"), the nation's premier provider of fully integrated access and security solutions, has announced the of

Intellicom, ("Intellicom") headquartered in Durham, NC with another location in Wilmington, NC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Intellicom is a infrastructure company specializing in engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of video/collaboration, security, DAS & structured cabling systems, proudly serving customers throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia for nearly 20 years.

"We are excited to welcome Intellicom to the Cook & Boardman family. Intellicom has built a strong reputation in the Carolinas, which has been driven by their excellent customer service and deep-tenured relationships. We are looking forward to working with Paul and the rest of their team to achieve even greater success in the future," said

David Eisner, Chief Executive Officer of C&B.

"We are thrilled to enter this new chapter with Cook & Boardman as it represents a significant step forward in advancing the Intellicom's legacy. The acquisition not only honors our core values of excellence in customer satisfaction and quality performance, but it also empowers us to reach new heights. Together, we will continue this mission with greater strength and innovation, ensuring that the commitment to exceptional service and results will resonate for years to come," said Paul Connor, General Manager of

Intellicom.

The company will continue to operate under the Intellicom name and customer contacts will remain unchanged as a

result of the acquisition.

Platinum Equity acquired a majority interest in Cook & Boardman in 2023. Littlejohn & Co., LLC remains a significant minority shareholder. Intellicom represents C&B's tenth acquisition under Platinum Equity's ownership.

K&L Gates LLP served as legal advisor to Cook and Boardman.

About Cook & Boardman Group

Founded in 1955, the Cook & Boardman Group is a family of companies that together represent the nation's premier provider of fully integrated access and security solutions. Through leveraging the entire Cook & Boardman network, the Company is able to seamlessly provide customers with a broad product and service offering spanning commercial doors, frames & hardware (Division 8), electronic access control equipment and specialty (Division 10) products. C&B also provides full systems integration services including physical security, access control, wireless networking, low voltage cabling, audio/visual and managed information technology products (Division 27 & 28).

The nationwide footprint includes over 80 locations in addition to an online customer shopping portal available on the main website and via eProcurement integrations. Our teams have extensive experience serving the non-residential and commercial properties including healthcare, hospitality, K-12 school, higher education institutions, federal/government properties, industrial/warehouse facilities, multi-family/mixed use properties. Learn more at .

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores , Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $47 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 50 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 28 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 450 acquisitions.

About

Littlejohn & Co., LLC:

Littlejohn & Co. is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in growing middle-market industrial and services companies that can benefit from Littlejohn's 25+ years of operational and sector expertise. With approximately $8 billion in regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit .

SOURCE The Cook & Boardman Group

