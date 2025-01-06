Qlik Recognized With The Customers' Choice Distinction For Analytics And Business Intelligence Platforms

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® , a global leader in data integration, data quality, analytics, and artificial intelligence, is proud to announce its recognition as a 2024 Gartner® Peer InsightsTM Customers' Choice for Analytics and Business Intelligence (ABI) Platforms.

The“Voice of the Customer” is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights reviews into insights for buyers of and services. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process.

Vendors placed in the upper-right quadrant of the“Voice of the Customer” graphic are recognized with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction, denoted with a Customers' Choice badge. The recognized vendors meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption. Qlik's position in the top-right quadrant, we feel, highlights its ability to consistently deliver value to its customers.

“Receiving the Customers' Choice distinction, we believe, reflects the trust our customers place in Qlik to help them achieve impactful business outcomes. For us, it also validates our focus on designing solutions that speak directly to their needs-enabling them to tackle complex challenges and leverage AI in a way that is both accessible and highly effective,” said Brendan Grady, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Qlik's Analytics Business Unit.

Qlik's ability to meet and exceed customer expectations is rooted in its intuitive platform. Customers highlight its ease of use, deployment flexibility, and intuitive analytics as key factors driving their success. These features enable organizations to break down data silos, uncover insights, and drive confident decision-making in a fast-paced, data-driven world.

Customers' experience with Qlik are shared on the Gartner Peer Insights site :



“Qlik has been an integral part of providing data driven decisions within our organization, allowing us to drive profitability with actionable insights into our data.” – Qlik Retail Industry Customer

“Takes the 'scary' out of BI for those relatively new to the space” – Qlik Travel and Hospitality Industry Customer

“Great experience with the product which is unrivalled in the market and superior to any other business analytics product I ever had experience with.” – Qlik IT Industry Customer

“The variety of functionality that Qlik offers means we're able to execute on new ideas across a number of domains.” – Qlik Insurance Industry Customer “Qlik doesn't just sell you a piece of software, it ensures its customers get the most out of their purchase at every step of the journey.” – Qlik Manufacturing Industry Customer



To explore why customers trust Qlik to transform their data into actionable insights, visit the Gartner Peer Insights page for Qlik .

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, By Peer Contributors, 20 December 2024.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.