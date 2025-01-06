Telemetry Launches Industry Insights Practice Hires Sam Abuelsamid

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DETROIT, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Telemetry , a brand journalism agency specializing in developing editorial content for companies and publishers, has hired well-known automotive and analyst Sam Abuelsamid as Vice President of Research. This expands Telemetry's B2B offerings, including technical analysis, consulting and a new research practice.

"Sam's expertise at the forefront of EVs, autonomy, and connected technologies enhances Telemetry's ability to help brands tell stories about the future of mobility," said Craig Daitch, President and Founder of Telemetry. "We welcome Sam and are excited to build an insights practice that leverages his stellar reputation as a trusted authority within the automotive industry."

Abuelsamid gives Telemetry additional technical credibility and storytelling prowess as Telemetry's brand editorial practice has seen exponential year-over-year growth with high-profile clients and publishers alike. A longtime contributor to Forbes, Abuelsamid is equally adept at speaking to analysts, technical audiences and the general public.

"I'm excited to be launching this new extension of Telemetry's capabilities by building a new market research and advisory practice focused on transportation and mobility," said Abuelsamid. "I've always tried to work closely with clients to help them understand the complexities of the shifting mobility landscape and develop strategies for success. I

look forward to continuing to do that with the Telemetry team."

In creating the Telemetry Insights offering, Sam will help clients navigate the seismic shifts in transportation-particularly in EV adoption, autonomous and assisted driving, and the transition to software-driven vehicles. The addition of Abuelsamid is part of Telemetry's strategic shift away from traditional media relations, clearing a path to focus on its clear strength: methodical, prolific content creation.

"We not only want to help companies in our portfolio of B2B clients create content for their audiences, but we also want to help advise them and others how to make their news from a position of deep, experienced and technical understanding of new products and markets," said Daitch.



Earlier this year, Telemetry reached a new brand publishing milestone when it posted its 3,000th article for one of its key clients.

"This same client is now a top-five research site in the U.S. for organic automotive search," Daitch said. "None of this is by accident.

Our article development framework has been proven effective and scaleable.

It's cost-effective, and it just works."

Telemetry has a blended team of more than eighty writers and editors who create content through a rigorous search engine optimization, fact-checking and editing process.

Brand publishing is a subset of content marketing in which original material is developed to inform, engage and drive various business outcomes (improved site traffic, time on page/site and sales leads) for both B2B and B2C companies.

About Telemetry

Founded in 2020, Telemetry is a prolific content creation agency that brings publishing experience and creative vision to brands seeking a fresh approach to communications. Telemetry enables clients to find their most powerful, resonant brand voice across various platforms. The agency specializes in content creation and strategy on behalf of the automotive, finance, media publishing, professional services, real estate, and tech industries.

