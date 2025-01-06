Air & Space Forces Association Announces 2025 Scholarship Opportunities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air & Space Forces Association (AFA) is pleased to announce the opening of its 2024-2025 scholarship application cycle , offering more than $100,000 in educational funds to support, Airmen, Guardians, their spouses, and their children in pursuing higher education.

Applications for all 11 scholarships are now open and will be accepted through April 30, 2025, with selections announced in July.

Available Scholarships:



Colonel Aaron Burgstein Memorial Scholarship: Provides $1,000 annually to minor dependents of Active, Guard, Reserve, veteran, or retired members of any service branch pursuing a degree at an accredited college or university.

Captain Jodi Callahan Memorial Scholarship: Provides $2,000 to USAF/USSF Active Duty, Guard, or Reserve personnel pursuing a master's degree in a non-technical field.

Lt. Col. Romeo and Josephine Bass Ferretti Scholarship: Provides $5,000 to minor dependents of Air and Space Forces Active Duty, Reserve, or Air National Guard enlisted Airmen pursuing an undergraduate STEM degree.

Mike & Gail Donley Spouse Scholarships: Provides $2,500 annually to encourage Air Force or Space Force spouses worldwide to pursue higher education.

Col. Loren J. and Mrs. Lawona R. Spencer Scholarship: Provides three $5,000 scholarships for Air Force personnel (Active Duty, civilian, or full-time National Guard or Reserve) to pursue graduate-level education in management and administration in preparation for senior-level leadership roles.

John C. and Blanche Lee Lindsay Memorial Scholarship: Provides one $2,500 scholarship to a child of members of the United States Air Force who is pursuing a college degree.

Delta Dental Grants: Provides five $2,000 scholarships and grants to military spouses, military dependents, and transitioning service members for the advancement of oral health and wellness.

Dr. Sydell Perlmutter Gold Memorial Scholarship: Provides a renewable $5,000 annual scholarship (for a total possible award of $20,000) to the daughter of Active, Guard, or Reserve Air Force members pursuing a bachelor's degree in a STEM field.

Tuskegee Airmen Memorial Scholarship: Provides $1,000 to current and former members of the Air and Space Forces, Air National Guard, and Reserve, and their spouses or children to pursue a college degree or flight training.

Destin Flight Works Pilot Training Scholarship: Funded by Vertol Systems Company, Inc., this program provides one AFA member per year up to $10,000 toward pilot training courses, instructor fee, and aircraft rental, leading to a private pilot's license at the Destin Flight Works school in Destin, Fla. The George and Vicki Muellner Foundation Scholarship: Created through a generous contribution by George and Vicki Muellner Foundation, offers two scholarships in the amount of $5,000 each, awarded annually to eligible college students in Arnold Air Society and Silver Wings (AAS-SW). Applications are accepted September through November each academic year.

For more information about AFA scholarships and to apply, please visit .

About AFA

The Air & Space Forces Association is an independent, non-profit 501(c)3 association dedicated to advocating for investment and support for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force, and for supporting Airmen, Guardians, and their Families. Founded in 1946, AFA is the single largest entity of its kind focused on air and space power. With more than 120,000 members and 200 chapters spread around the world, our mission is to promote dominant U.S. Air and Space Forces as the foundation of a strong National Defense; to honor and support Airmen, Guardians, and their Families; and to remember and respect the enduring heritage of the Air and Space Forces.

SOURCE Air & Space Forces Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED