The pathogen or plant disease detection and monitoring market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1.69 billion in 2023 to $1.85 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.

The growth observed during the historic period can be attributed to several factors, the rising demand for precision agriculture solutions, increased awareness of crop health and yield optimization, a greater emphasis on food security and safety, a higher prevalence of plant diseases due to climate change, and the growing use of mobile applications for on-field disease monitoring.

The pathogen or plant disease detection and monitoring market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to increasing awareness of food security and crop health, rising demand for early detection and rapid response systems, greater availability of advanced diagnostic tools, the growing use of data analytics for disease prediction, and heightened demand for sustainable farming practices.

Key trends expected during this period include the development of portable detection devices, the implementation of drones, advancements in remote sensing technology, the development of disease-resistant crop varieties, and the widespread adoption of precision agriculture.



The rising adoption of precision agriculture is expected to drive the growth of the pathogen and plant disease detection and monitoring market. Precision agriculture involves using technology to monitor and manage variations in crop fields. Its growing adoption is driven by factors such as increased efficiency and productivity, environmental sustainability concerns, and supportive government policies. By utilizing plant disease detection and monitoring methods, precision farming allows farmers to identify diseases early, monitor conditions accurately, and take timely action, ultimately enhancing crop health and yield while reducing resource usage and minimizing environmental impact. For instance, in 2023, a survey conducted by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) found that the average use of precision technology in the U.S. increased to 27%, up from 25% in 2021. Thus, the increasing adoption of precision agriculture is fueling the pathogen and plant disease detection and monitoring market.

Leading companies in the pathogen and plant disease detection and monitoring market are focusing on developing innovative products such as pathogen detection test kits to offer rapid and accurate identification of plant diseases, improve early detection capabilities, and enhance overall crop health management. Pathogen detection test kits are specialized tools designed to identify and diagnose pathogens responsible for plant diseases. For example, in June 2024, Agdia Inc., a U.S.-based diagnostic center offering test kits for plant pathogens and transgenic (GMO) traits, launched ELISA and ImmunoStrip test kits to detect Cowpea mild mottle virus (CPMMV), a soybean pathogen. These kits are crucial for controlling the spread of CPMMV, a virus that causes significant crop losses in legumes such as cowpeas, soybeans, and common beans. CPMMV can lead to severe symptoms such as chlorosis, mottling, leaf deformation, and stunting, resulting in substantial agricultural damage and posing a serious threat to crops, particularly soybeans, a key agricultural product in the U.S.

In December 2023, Calibre Scientific, a U.S.-based manufacturer of life sciences and diagnostic products, acquired Bioreba AG for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aims to strengthen Calibre Scientific's position in the agricultural diagnostics market and reflects its commitment to enhancing its plant disease diagnostic capabilities, allowing the company to offer more comprehensive solutions to its clients. Bioreba AG, based in Switzerland, specializes in developing and producing diagnostic tests for plant diseases.

In December 2023, Calibre Scientific, a U.S.-based manufacturer of life sciences and diagnostic products, acquired Bioreba AG for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aims to strengthen Calibre Scientific's position in the agricultural diagnostics market and reflects its commitment to enhancing its plant disease diagnostic capabilities, allowing the company to offer more comprehensive solutions to its clients. Bioreba AG, based in Switzerland, specializes in developing and producing diagnostic tests for plant diseases.

