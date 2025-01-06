(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ELISA diagnostic tests is experiencing robust growth, driven by advancements in healthcare infrastructure, the rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, and the increasing need for cost-effective diagnostic solutions. Increasing diagnosis rates, greater awareness, and improved access to healthcare are contributing to rising epilepsy prevalence worldwide.

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ELISA Diagnostic Tests Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Test Type (Sandwich ELISA, Indirect ELISA, Competitive ELISA, Others Types), By Application, By End Users, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an analysis for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The Global ELISA Diagnostic Tests market showcased growth at a CAGR of 5.88% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 1.52 billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 2.43 billion in 2030.

ELISA diagnostic tests market is experiencing robust growth, driven by advancements in healthcare infrastructure, the rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, and the increasing need for cost-effective diagnostic solutions. Increasing diagnosis rates, greater awareness, and improved access to healthcare are contributing to rising epilepsy prevalence worldwide. Aging populations and the higher incidence of epilepsy in both the very young and elderly are further driving demand for effective therapeutics.

The global ELISA diagnostics market is projected to grow significantly, with its adoption driven by the increasing burden of diseases such as HIV, hepatitis, and autoimmune conditions. The test's reliability, sensitivity, and adaptability to various sample types make it a preferred choice in clinical and research settings.

Americas leads the market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and government funding, while Europe follows with strong R&D capabilities and healthcare initiatives. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa are witnessing accelerated growth, spurred by improved healthcare access and rising awareness of early disease detection.

