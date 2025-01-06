Garmin Brings Peace Of Mind To Motorcycle Riders With The New Zūmo R1 Radar

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We're excited to bring innovative radar to our motorcycle customers with the zūmo R1 Radar. As all riders know, situational awareness is paramount when sharing the road. Information about the location of approaching vehicles, especially those that may be in your blind spot, can allow you to ride with more confidence and the high-visibility external lights can help other drivers be more aware of you as well." –Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales Ride and see the zūmo R1 Radar on our YouTube channel. Featuring multiple pairing options, zūmo R1 Radar can be connected to the zūmoTM Radar mobile app

or a zūmo® XT2 motorcycle navigator (sold separately) for an enhanced experience.

Radar display: See a full-screen radar display of in-range vehicles.

Audio alerts: Hear notifications when other vehicles are approaching, when paired with a rider's compatible helmet or headset via the zūmoTM Radar smartphone app. Toggle settings: Adjust light and alert settings through the zūmo Radar app. Riders can decide how near or far away they want their indicator lights to notify them of approaching vehicles in their blind spot. Designed for motorcycles The zūmo R1 Radar provides a novel way for motorcycle enthusiasts to be seen by others on the road. The compact radar solution discreetly mounts above or below the license plate so riders can preserve the aesthetic of their motorcycle. Featuring black powder-coated hardware with an IP67 dust and water rating, the zūmo R1 Radar is constructed to withstand harsh environments. Riders can also expect a clean installation on any motorcycle2 – no batteries or charging required. Available now, the Garmin zūmo R1 Radar has a suggested retail price of $599.99. See it on display during CES 2025 at the Garmin booth, #3540 in the LVCC West Hall. Visit our website to learn more . Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes,

off-road explorers, road warriors and outdoor enthusiasts

everywhere. Committed to developing

products

that enhance experiences, enrich lives and help provide peace of mind, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom , email our media team , connect with @garminoutdoor on social, or follow our blo .

1 Adverse weather conditions and wet roads may interfere with operation of the device. Always maintain awareness of your surroundings when using this device, especially in these conditions. 2 zūmo R1 Radar must be hard-wired into the motorcycle's electrical system.

