US-Bangla Airlines Becomes Title Sponsor Of The Dhaka Travel Mart 2025

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka, 6 January, 2025- Leading private sector airline of the country US-Bangla joins the 20th edition of the international fair Dhaka Mart 2025 as the title sponsor. The 3-day fair, organized by The Bangladesh Monitor, premier travel and tourism publication will be held between from February 6-8, 2025 at the Ball Room of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the two organizations was signed at the Bangladesh Monitor's office in Dhaka today. Md. Shafiqul Islam, Head of Marketing and Sales, US-Bangla Airlines and Dr. Farhad Kamal, Managing Editor, The Bangladesh Monitor signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.

Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor, The Bangladesh Monitor, Md. Kamrul Islam, General Manager- Public Relations, US-Bangla Airlines were present among others.

Under the MoU, US-Bangla Airlines will extend all out support to The Bangladesh Monitor in organizing and promoting the Dhaka Travel Mart 2025 at home and abroad. The airline will also offer attractive packages and discounts on airfares to various destinations across their network for visitors of the fair.

This year more than 45 public and private organizations from India, Jordan, Malaysia. Maldives, Nepal, Thailand, UAE and host Bangladesh will showcase their products and services during the fair. Participants include national tourism organizations, airlines, hotels, tour operators, financial institutions and other travel related service providers among others.

The US-Bangla Airlines Dhaka Travel Mart 2025 will be open for visitors from 10 am to 8 pm every day from February 6-8, on payment of entry fee of Tk 50 per person, which will give opportunity for visitors to win attractive raffle prizes including air tickets.

