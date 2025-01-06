Justin Trudeau To Resign? 5 BIG Controversies Involving Canadian PM From Sticking His Tongue Out To Bohemian Rhapsody

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau is reportedly expected to announce his resignation as Liberal Party Leader, The Globe and Mail reported on Sunday, citing three sources.

A source spoke to Reuters after The Globe and Mail reported that Trudeau might announce as early as Monday that he would step down as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office.

In October 2023, Trudeau faced criticism over his gesture towards the newly elected Speaker of the House of Commons. In a widely shared video on the internet, Trudeau was seen sticking his tongue out and winking at the Speaker.

| Canada PM Trudeau to resign as Liberal Party Leader? Report says...

When Speaker Greg Fergus introduced Trudeau as an 'honourable Prime Minister', he corrected the Speaker and said“very honourable” and he winked.

Canada's House of Commons had elected Greg Fergus as its new speaker, making him the first Black Canadian to hold the position.

Bohemian Rhapsody before Queen's funeral

In September 2022, Trudeau sparked fury among Britons for singing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in a hotel lobby two days ahead of Queen Elizabeth II 's funeral.

During his stay at The Corinthia Hotel in London, Trudeau was captured singing a song by the rock band Queen.

Critics had accused the PM of a lack of respect, but Justin Trudeau's team defended the singing, saying,“The prime minister has taken part in various activities to pay his respects for the Queen.”

Holiday at a rich friend's resort

In 2016, Trudeau was again embroiled in controversy over a holiday he took on the private island of billionaire philanthropist and spiritual leader Aga Khan.