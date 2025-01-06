3 BHK In Mumbai, 40 Lakh For Travelling: Raymond's Executive Shares Reddit Post On Financial Planning Netizens React

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Raymond Limited's executive director and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Raymond Realty, Harmohan H. Sahni, shared a Reddit post on his social platform, LinkedIn profile, highlighting a detailed plan from a 3 - 4 BHK in Mumbai to goals in life.



Addressing the Reddit post, Sahni commented about the importance of accounting for major life goals and setting monthly investment targets. Looking at the start of investing age, 24, mentioned in the photo, he said that this post inspired him in terms of the trajectory.

“At 24, this level of detailed financial planning is nothing short of impressive. From accounting for major life goals like a 3-4 BHK in Mumbai to setting monthly investment targets, the clarity of vision displayed here is inspiring,” said the executive director in his post.

The picture shared in the post mentions multiple financial targets in life like a 3 - 4 BHK in Mumbai, a luxury car, travelling expenses, miscellaneous expenses, emergency expenses, and child expenses, among other things, starting from the age of 24, for a person who is earning“at least ₹1.5 lakh per month.”

Highlighting the duality in the post's comment section, the executive said that while some people admired the foresight of the person who posted the picture of the financial plan, others pointed out key factors like taxation, inflation, and human priorities.

“But what caught my eye isn't just the numbers. It's how the comment section reflects two sides of the coin: Some admire the foresight and dedication to long-term financial security. Others point out missing factors like tax, inflation, and changing life priorities,” said Sahni.

The executive also highlighted that the post is a reminder of two things: one is the value of starting a financial plan early, and secondly, how no single plan is truly complete without factoring in the uncertainties in life.



He also questioned his followers on the social media platform,“Is detailed planning like this at 24 a blueprint for success, or do we need more flexibility in our approach? What do you think?”

Netizens react

People on social media acknowledged Sahni's perspective, and some even appreciated the details of the planning.

“While detailed planning at 24 is an excellent start and shows great discipline, it's also important to stay adaptable. Life can throw unexpected changes, and flexibility in the approach ensures you're ready to adjust when needed. A solid foundation combined with the ability to pivot is often the key to long-term success,” said Neha Balani, global sales and marketing lead at Virtual Homes, responding to Sahni's post.

Netizens like Likhit Lodha, director of Kaycomm Realty, said,“Good to see such detailing!”