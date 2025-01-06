Centralworld Countdown 2025: A Spectacular Fireworks Show Welcomes The New Year In The Heart Of Bangkok

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) CentralwOrld Shopping Center, often referred to as the "Times Square of Asia," ushers in the new year with a breathtaking 180-degree fireworks display lighting up the Ratchaprasong sky, accompanied by a global message broadcast on the world's largest panoramic screen in the heart of Bangkok. The grand event, CentralwOrld Bangkok Countdown 2025 – The Original, cements its reputation as the world's premier entertainment countdown for over two decades.

The celebration features a variety of standout performances, including Thai actresses 'Countdown Angels' Ling-Orm and Freen-Becky, as well as popular artists such as PP-Krit, Billkin-Putthipong, Nont Tanont, JAYLERR x Ice Paris, top-charting artists like BUS, PROXIE, ZeeNunew, PiXXiE, and 4EVE. Additionally, attendees will be treated to a special appearance by Opal Suchata, Miss Universe Thailand 2024, marking her first appearance on the New Year countdown stage. The final 15-minute countdown moment will be displayed on screens throughout Bangkok.

Central Pattana, the operator of Central Shopping Centers across Thailand, extends the excitement nationwide with the Thailand Countdown 2025 event, celebrated at landmarks such as Central Ayutthaya, Central Chiangmai, Central Pattaya, Central Marina Outlet, Central Phuket, Central Samui, Central Hatyai, and more.

Enjoy non-stop entertainment with prominent Asian sensation artists, led by five headliners: PP-Krit and Billkin-Putthipong, who consistently deliver unforgettable performances; Nont Tanont with his captivating voice and hit songs; JAYLERR x Ice Paris, the hottest duo of the year; and rising stars like ZeeNunew, PiXXiE, and T-Pop chart-toppers such as BUS and PROXIE. Also featured are the top girl group 4EVE, who never fail to wow their fans.

Special performances by CentralwOrld Countdown Angels-Thai newcomers Freen Sarocha, Becky Rebecca, LingLing Sirilak, and Orm Kornnaphat-will dazzle the audience. The event will also include Opal Suchata's first-ever appearance on the New Year countdown stage.

A show-stopping performance by PP-Krit, Billkin-Phutiphong, JJ-Krissanapoom, and Ice-Paris brought the crowd to its feet as they closed the night with their hit song "APT." The event was further elevated by a surprise digital performance from "Moo Deng," a beloved Thai hippopotamus sensation who has captured the hearts of both local and international audiences. This unforgettable moment marked the perfect conclusion to CentralwOrld Bangkok Countdown 2025 – The Original.

The Magnificent Fireworks Show: Five Sets Under the Concept of 'Wheel'



'WHEEL OF DREAMS' : Dreams drive us forward, igniting hope and creating new life goals.

'WHEEL OF ODYSSEY' : Creating memories and gathering new experiences.

'WHEEL OF POETIC' : Inspiration guides us to new opportunities in life.

'WHEEL OF EVOLUTION' : Growth is about being open to new possibilities and bringing color to our lives. 'WHEELS OF WONDERS' : The culmination of a joyful story through the past year.

CentralwOrld Bangkok Countdown 2025 – The Original is supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Royal Thai Police, Galderma (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Better Way International Co., Ltd., Toyota Motor Thailand Co., Ltd., Advanced Wireless Network Co., Ltd., Thai Honda Co., Ltd., Chang Mineral Water, Coca-Cola (Thailand) Co., Grab Thailand, Focus Media (Thailand) Co., Ltd., The1, Plan B, and Channel 3 HD.

About Central Pattana

Central Pattana PLC is Thailand's leading real estate developer, recognized for its sustainability efforts and as the operator of Central Shopping Centers nationwide. Located in top tourist destinations such as CentralwOrld Bangkok, Central Village Bangkok Luxury Outlet, Central Phuket, Central Pattaya, Central Marina Outlet Pattaya, Central Chiangmai, Central Samui, and Central Hatyai, CentralwOrld is renowned as a world-class lifestyle destination in the heart of Bangkok. With over 500 stores offering local, high street, and luxury brands, along with world-class entertainment and services, CentralwOrld attracts both locals and international visitors, rivaling global shopping landmarks like Times Square.

Permalink