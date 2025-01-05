Belkin Boosts CES 2025 Lineup With New Audio Concepts, Content Creator Tools, And Premium Charging Solutions Made With U...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Belkin , a leading consumer brand for 40 years, today introduced several new products across its Mobile Power, and Future Ventures portfolios, underscoring Belkin design excellence, dedication to quality, and commitment to building products more responsibly. Belkin is showcasing its newly announced products at CES Unveiled Las Vegas – the official event of CES 2025.

Built more responsibly with up to 90% recycled materials

Two years since introducing its transition to using 72-75% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials in its products, Belkin has transitioned over 359 products and has replaced 432 metric tons of virgin plastics with PCR materials.

This year, several of Belkin's most popular chargers and cables will receive updated product housing materials that consist of 85-90% PCR in line with the company's commitment to find more responsible ways to build products. The new accessories will be certified by the Global Recycling Standard and sold in plastic-free packaging. This initiative is estimated to reduce CO2-eq emissions for these product materials by up to 84.8%.

The following products will be the first to ship with the 85-90% PCR beginning Q2 2025, with more products to roll out throughout 2025:



45W Dual USB-C Wall Charger

65W Dual USB-C Wall Charger

70W GaN Wall Charger w/ interchangeable tips

100W GaN Wall Charger w/ interchangeable tips

15W Wireless Charger w/ Qi2 Charging cables

Enhance daily charging with premium features

BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad 15W

The newest addition to its growing Qi2 charging collection, the BoostCharge Pro charging pad features up to 15W fast wireless charging, precise phone alignment and attachment with magnets, an integrated pop-up kickstand, and extra-long 6.6ft/2m USB-C cable. It is made with recycled plastics and will be available in black and white color options. The portable charging pad joins Belkin's collection of Qi2 certified chargers, offering responsibly designed, thoughtfully engineered, quality fast charging solutions for consumers to get the most out of their newest devices.

Availability:

April 2025

$19.99 USD (no power supply) – $29.99 USD (with power supply)

BoostCharge Compact USB-C Charger

This small but mighty charging solution can quickly charge smart phones, tablets, gaming handhelds, Chromebooks and laptops with USB-C Power Delivery. Compact with foldable prongs*, the charger can fit in hard-to-reach places at home, and fold up for taking on-the-go. It is made with recycled plastics. Available in 45W option (35x35x39.5mm) and 65W option (42.2x42.2x 42.4mm).

Availability:

March 2025

$29.99 USD (45W) - $39.99 USD (65W)

BoostCharge Power Bank 20K with Integrated Cable

If in a pinch, this powerful 20K power bank charges in a cinch. It supports power delivery (PD) fast charging for phones, tablets and other PD-enabled devices at 30W, able to charge iPhone 16 Pro from 0 – 50% in 25 minutes**. The 20K mAh capacity provides up to 3 full charges*** and 87 additional hours of battery life. Built-in USB-C cable delivers convenient, fast charging while in transit; additional USB-C and USB-A ports allow for charging up to 3 devices simultaneously****. Available in black, white, blue and pink color options, and made with recycled plastics.

Availability:

April 2025

$49.99 USD​

Discover new listening experiences with SoundForm Audio

SoundForm Anywhere

Designed for all-day comfort, these semi open-ear earbuds feature a flat, subtle form factor crafted to stay securely in place during workouts or when lying down. The SoundForm Anywhere feature an impressive 27 hours of total battery life (up to 7 hours on a single charge and an additional 20 hours from the case), and ENC microphones in each earbud to actively reduce background noise for clear calls. They are IPX-4 rated for sweat and splash resistance and deliver 90 minutes of playtime with a 10-minute charge via USB-C fast charging. They come with a compact case featuring an ear clip attachment for convenient portability-attach it to a key ring or slide it into a coin pocket with ease.

Availability:

Q2 2025

Price TBD

SoundForm Isolate

The SoundForm Isolate is the first over-ear headphone with active noise cancellation (ANC) by Belkin. Made for the modern and stylish individual, Isolate provides hybrid ANC at a reasonable price point. Isolate features a foldable design, CloudCushion earcups for pillowy soft comfort, and a built-in“Relaxation” track that plays ocean wave sounds to tune out surroundings. They offer 60-hour battery life (or 40 hours with ANC activated), 3 listening modes (Standard Listening, Active Noise Cancellation, Hear Thru Mode), Bluetooth 5.4 with multipoint for effortlessly switching between devices, intuitive touch controls, and high quality 40mm drivers – all in a sleek and portable design, made with recycled materials. Package includes USB-C charging cable and 3.5mm audio cable. Available in sand and black color options.

Availability:

Order now on belkin and select retailers worldwide

$59.99 USD

Simplify setup with new content creation tools

Stage Creator Bundle

The Belkin Creator Bundle is a comprehensive toolset designed to meet the needs of budding creators. This all-in-one kit includes essential equipment such as a durable tripod that reaches 1.7m in height, a magnetic phone mount with angle adjustability, a set of wearable clip-on microphones with 100m transmission range and up to 5.5 hours of operating time per charge, and 6-inch USB-C cable – making it easy to capture professional-quality video and audio. Its compact, lightweight design ensures portability, allowing users to take it anywhere inspiration strikes. This kit offers everything needed for hands-free recording and pairs perfectly with the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro to automatically capture movements 360 degrees horizontally and 90 degrees vertically – without the need for a camera crew.

Availability:

May 2025

Price TBD

Stage PowerGrip

The PowerGrip combines the functionality of a high-capacity power bank with the practicality of an ergonomic phone grip, redefining how consumers stay powered on the go. Designed for creators, travelers and multitaskers, the PowerGrip features a 10,000 mAh battery capacity, 7.5W magnetic wireless charging, USB-C output ports, a retractable USB-C charging cable and LED screen to show battery percentage. It will be offered in various colors – powder blue, sandbox, fresh yellow, pepper and lavender – to best match the user's creative aesthetic.

Availability:

May 2025

Price TBD

Belkin sustainability

Belkin remains committed to its goal of 100% carbon neutrality in its offices and operations (scope 1 & 2) by 2025 with the goal of carbon neutrality across its entire business, including product-level (scope 3) emissions, by 2030.

Media kit is available for download HERE .

*US plug type only

**Data based on internal lab testing. Actual results will vary depending on varying factors.

***Data based on internal lab testing. This power bank charges iPhone 16 Pro 3.25 times and from 0-50% in 25 minutes. Actual results will vary depending on varying factors, including device's age and usage environment, for individual users.

****Total output: 30W max. USB-C port/cable input: 30W Max; USB-C port/cable output (Single Port): 30W max, PPS supported; USB-A output (Single Port): 18W max

About Belkin

Belkin is a California-based accessories leader delivering award-winning power, protection, productivity, connectivity, and audio products over the last 40 years. Designed and engineered in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin has maintained its steadfast focus on research and development, community, education, sustainability and most importantly, the people it serves. From our humble beginnings in a Southern California garage in 1983, Belkin has become a diverse, global technology company. We remain forever inspired by the planet we live on, and the connection between people and technology.

