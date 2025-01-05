Bao'an Tourism Gifts By Yan Wu Earns Iron A' Design Award In Giftware Design Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bao'an Gifts

Yan Wu's Innovative Tea Set Design, Inspired by Bao'an District's Phoenix Tower, Recognized for Excellence in Giftware Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of giftware design, has announced Yan Wu 's "Bao'an Tourism Gifts" as a recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Giftware Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Yan Wu's work within the competitive giftware industry.Yan Wu's award-winning "Bao'an Tourism Gifts" tea set design showcases a seamless blend of traditional cultural elements and contemporary aesthetics, aligning with current trends and needs in the giftware market. By incorporating the iconic Phoenix Tower from Bao'an District as a central design element, the tea set offers a unique and meaningful connection to local culture and heritage, making it a standout product for both local and international consumers.The "Bao'an Tourism Gifts" tea set features a creative and original design that combines functionality and aesthetics. Crafted using high-quality ceramics from the renowned Shengkou Kiln in Anhui Province, the tea set boasts elegant single-color glazes in black-brown and black-green hues. The modern-style packaging, made from eco-friendly pulp with envelope labels, adds to the overall appeal and sustainability of the product.Receiving the Iron A' Design Award serves as a significant milestone for Yan Wu and the "Bao'an Tourism Gifts" project. This recognition not only validates the excellence of the design but also inspires future innovation and exploration within the brand. By setting a high standard for giftware design, Yan Wu demonstrates a commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering products that enhance the user experience and contribute to the advancement of the industry.Interested parties may learn more about Yan Wu's award-winning "Bao'an Tourism Gifts" design by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website:/ada-winner-design?ID=154148About Hefei Pure Angle Brand Consulting Co., Ltd.Hefei Pure Angle Brand Consulting Co., Ltd., founded in 2010 in Hefei, Anhui, is a company dedicated to the research and creation of brands, fonts, packaging, books, spaces, exhibitions, exhibition halls, products, ceramics, industrial design, and more. Recognized as a national high-tech enterprise in 2023, the company has garnered over 200 international and domestic design awards, including the Italian A' Design Award, , and many others. Hefei Pure Angle Brand Consulting Co., Ltd. provides enterprises with comprehensive, multi-angle, and three-dimensional design planning services.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award recognizes designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity in execution, and practical innovations that contribute to their respective fields. The Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to well-designed products, projects, services, experiences, ideas, and intellectual properties that satisfy industry requirements. Winning designs showcase the skill, specialization, and creative capacity of their creators, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Now in its 16th year, the A' Giftware Design Award category recognizes outstanding achievements in giftware design, offering a platform for visionary designers, innovative agencies, and influential brands to showcase their creativity and gain global recognition. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants contribute to the progress of the giftware industry, inspire future trends, and have the opportunity to achieve increased stature within this competitive field. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

