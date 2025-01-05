Hospital, Ambulance Damaged By Russian Shelling In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invaders attacked the village of Kivsharivka in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region, damaging a hospital and an ambulance vehicle.

This was reported on Telegram by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Ukrinform.

"On January

5 at 11:45, the Russian carried out artillery shelling of the village of Kivsharivka in Kupiansk district. A hospital and an ambulance vehicle were damaged," the statement reads.

Later, around 12:15, the occupiers struck the village of Oleksandrivka in Zolochiv community of Bohodukhiv district with an FPV drone. The explosion damaged a private residence. In the village of Vidrodzhenivske, also in Bohodukhiv district, enemy shelling damaged a residential building and farm structures.

On the night of January

5, the Russian forces launched an airstrike on the village of Turove in Zolochiv community of Bohodukhiv district. A direct hit by a guided aerial bomb destroyed one house and damaged four others.

in

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported from these enemy attacks.

Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible measures to document the war crimes committed by the Russian forces.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the enemy recently attacked Kharkiv with a drone, striking an enterprise's premises.