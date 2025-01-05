Apple settles Siri eavesdropping lawsuit for USD95M

(MENAFN) Apple has agreed to pay USD95 million (£76.5m) to resolve a lawsuit accusing the company of secretly eavesdropping on users through Siri on their iPhones and other devices.



The lawsuit centers on allegations that Apple secretly activated Siri to record conversations through users' devices over a period of more than ten years.



Siri is a virtual assistant feature on iPhones, iPads, and other devices, allowing users to interact with their devices by voice, asking questions and giving commands.



The lawsuit claims that recordings occurred even when users did not intentionally activate Siri with the trigger phrase “Hey, Siri.”



According to the lawsuit, some of the recorded conversations were shared with advertisers to target consumers more effectively with products and services they were likely to be interested in.



These allegations of Siri eavesdropping contradict Apple’s public commitment to user privacy, which CEO Tim Cook has previously described as a "fundamental human right."



Apple has not admitted to any wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

