Amir Receives President Of Democratic Republic Of Congo

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received at the Amiri Diwan President of the Republic of the Congo HE Felix Tshisekedi on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, and ways to develop and grow them in various fields, in addition to discussing the most prominent developments in the regional and international arenas of common interest.

The meeting was attended by HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, Chief of the Amiri Diwan, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and a number of senior officials.

From the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a number of senior officials, members of the delegation accompanying His Excellency the President attended the meeting.