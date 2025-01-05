Prime Minister Receives High-Level Syrian Delegation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, received today a high-level Syrian delegation including H E Asaad al-Shaybani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the new Syrian administration, H E Murhaf Abu Qasra, Minister of Defense, and H E Anas Khattab, Head of Intelligence Service, who are currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them.

They also discussed the latest developments in Syria and the enhancement of Qatari humanitarian aid to help the brothers in Syria, in addition to several other topics of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs renewed Qatar's position supporting Syria's unity, sovereignty, and independence, and achieving the aspirations of its brotherly people for a dignified life and building a state of institutions and law.