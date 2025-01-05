Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Pres. Of Switzerland On Election Victory

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent Sunday a cable of congratulations to President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter, on her election victory, wishing her the best of luck (pickup previous) dss

