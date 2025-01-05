Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Pres. Of Switzerland On Election Victory
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent Sunday a cable of congratulations to President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter, on her election victory, wishing her the best of luck (pickup previous)
dss
MENAFN05012025000071011013ID1109056059
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.