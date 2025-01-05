Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian man was shot dead by the gunfire of Israeli occupying forces during a raid on Meithalun Town in the occupied West Bank's southern City of Jenin early Sunday, according to local sources.

Hassan Rabay'a, 40, was killed in an attack by Israeli occupying forces on his house in Meithalun, the General Authority of Civil Affairs said in a press release.

Israeli occupying forces prevented Palestinian medical teams from reaching Rabay'a when he was shot in his house, and held him for a while before announcing that he died of his wounds later, it said.

Rabay'a's son was shot dead by the gunfire of Israeli occupying forces in July. (end)

