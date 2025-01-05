Heavy Snowfall Disrupts Flights, Transportation In UK

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- Heavy snowfall over wide areas of the United Kingdom on Sunday caused closure of various airports, as well as a disruption of public and traffic.

Airports in Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham all had to close their runways completely due to the heavy snow last night, which interfered with flight times causing cancelations and transfers, reported the BBC.

Other airports, including Bristol's, are experiencing a fluctuation in services, and urged travelers to check flight scheduling with respective airlines.

The BBC also reported on various traffic accidents in highways, as well as delays in a number of railway lines.

The British Meteorological Office issued two warnings on intensity of snowfall and ice risks, mentioning that temperature had dropped to recorded levels, lowest of which in Loch Glascarnoch, Scotland with minus 11 Celsius. (end)

