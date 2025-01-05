Foundation Of Gurugram's Golden Future Will Be Laid With Better Connectivity: Haryana Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Jan 5 (IANS) Haryana and Commerce, Environment, Forest and Wildlife Rao Narbir Singh said on Sunday that the "foundation for Gurugram's golden future will be laid with better connectivity and a strong road network.

In the same sequence, an elevated road from Gurugram Jaipur National Highway to Vatika Chowk and four flyovers from Vatika Chowk to Ghata will be constructed for Rs 800 crore, improving connectivity.

The Cabinet Minister said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of this important project, to be implemented by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), is being prepared and work will start soon.

"In development work to be carried out in Gurugram in the next five years, common people's opinion will be given priority," he said.

He said the BJP has come to power in Haryana for the third time as it not only makes promises but also fulfils them.

The Cabinet Minister said: "The officials should provide the benefit of every facility to the citizens.

"The development works should be completed within the stipulated time so that the public can get benefitted on time. He said that it is his priority to provide the benefit of public welfare schemes and various services implemented by the government to the citizens.

The Cabinet Minister, while accepting the demand for a community centre in Close South, said its work would start in the next two months.

During this, on the complaint of encroachment on the green belt from Vatika Chowk to Ghata, he said that RS Bhatt of GMDA has been made the nodal officer to make the city encroachment-free.

He said that the deadline of January 31 had been set to make this entire road route of 12 kilometres encroachment-free.

He asked the officers to prepare proposals for the development works to be carried out in future and send them to the government so that after getting their approval, the development works could be carried out as soon as possible.