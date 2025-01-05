(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 3, 2025 -- Godrej Agrovet Limited (Godrej Agrovet), a leading diversified agri-business company, today announced the launch of Godrej Pride Hog, a scientifically developed pig feed range designed to provide optimal nutrition at each stage of a pig’s lifecycle. The range includes Starter, Grower, and Finisher variants, ensuring balanced nutrition for better health, immunity, and growth.

As part of the launch, Godrej Agrovet organized a roundtable discussion in Guwahati to address preventive measures against African Swine Fever (ASF) and best practices for pig farm management. The event saw participation from industry experts, including Dr. Purnananda Konwar, General Manager, Assam Livestock and Poultry Corporation Ltd and Capt. (Dr.) A.Y. Rajendra, CEO, Animal Feed Business, Godrej Agrovet.

Commenting on the launch, Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director, Godrej Agrovet said, “With half of the country’s ~9-million pig population located in the North East, pig farming is a vital source of livelihood for small and marginal farmers. In line with our commitment to uplift farming families, Pride Hog offers a high-quality, research-backed feed solution that enhances pig health, boosts immunity, and maximizes growth potential. We are confident it will contribute to improving farmer profitability and productivity.”

Since its first detection in 2020, ASF has posed significant challenges for pig farmers in the North East. This highly contagious viral disease affects domestic and wild pigs, causing severe economic consequences due to its high mortality rate.

Dr. Purnananda Konwar, General Manager, Assam Livestock and Poultry Corporation Ltd, noted, " The North East’s vulnerability to ASF outbreaks highlights the urgent need for preventive measures and modernized pig farming practices. Initiatives like the National Livestock Mission are helping farmers and businesses adopt scientific approaches to build resilience in the sector."

In the absence of a vaccine, effective management of ASF relies on preventive measures such as strict biosecurity protocols, controlled pig movement, quarantine periods, and maintaining proper hygiene. Additionally, providing high-quality feed to enhance immunity is crucial for mitigating the disease’s impact.

Speaking on the nutritional benefits of Pride Hog, Capt. (Dr.) A.Y. Rajendra, CEO - Animal Feed Business, Godrej Agrovet, said, "Pride Hog is more than just feed—it is a comprehensive nutritional solution designed to meet the unique needs of pigs at every growth stage. From preventing piglet mortality and diarrhoea to enhancing immunity, our feed ensures faster growth and overall health."

The Pride Hog range includes Pride Hog Starter: For piglets (2 weeks to 2 months); 20g–1kg/day; Pride Hog Grower: For pigs (2–4 months); 1.2–2.6kg/day; Pride Hog Finisher: For pigs (4 months to trading); 2.8–3.5kg/day. This stage-wise approach ensures optimal nutrition and resilience throughout a pig’s lifecycle.

Godrej Agrovet’s Animal Feed Business emphasizes preventive healthcare through biosecurity measures such as restricted farm access, equipment disinfection, pig isolation, and hygiene maintenance. The launch of Pride Hog underscores the company’s commitment to empowering farmers with sustainable, science-driven solutions that improve livestock health and farmer productivity.





MENAFN05012025005232011781ID1109055799