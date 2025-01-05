NMDC Delivers its Best Ever December Month Production

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 03, 2025: State miner NMDC determined to reach the 50 MT milestone in FY25 recorded its best ever December month production since inception. In December 2024, NMDC produced 4.71 MT, achieving a 5.13% growth over CPLY, and sold 3.91 MT.

The company reported cumulative production of 30.77 MT and cumulative sales of 31.80 MT by the end of CY2024. Despite the cumulative figures dipping marginally compared to the previous year, NMDC’s exceptional third quarter performance conserved overall momentum and signalled a promising Q4. The 13.29 MT produced in the third quarter marks the highest Q3 production in the company’s history and sets new benchmarks for operational excellence.

Commenting on this performance, Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge), NMDC said, “We have crossed the monsoon slowdown and price downturn with a steady performance. Production of iron ore continued to grow and this progress in the face of structural and cyclical volatilities of the sector solidified our role in shaping the prospects of India's mining industry. As we continue to build a harmony between our production and expansion aspirations, the stakes for Q4 are considerably high. This performance has bolstered our confidence and reinforced the resolve to achieve new milestones in FY25.”

The leading iron ore producer of the country, NMDC is poised to build a 100 million tonnes mining capacity in the next five years to generate long-term value for all its stakeholders.





