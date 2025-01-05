Gulmarg To Host 5Th Edition Of Khelo India Winter Games In February

The Chief Secretary was addressing at a meeting held here to take stock of the preparations being made for successful conduct of 5th edition of 'Khelo

India Winter Games' at Gulmarg.

Besides the Secretary, YS&S and Dy DG, SAI the meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Culture Department, ADGP, L&O, DG, F&ES, Commissioner Secretary, GAD, Commissioner Secretary, Tourism, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Secretary, PWD Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla/Budgam, Director, Information and PR besides other concerned officers while out station officers participated online.

Dulloo highlighted the significance of such national level events in promoting brand J&K as one of the prominent tourist destinations. He maintained that Gulmarg being one of the biggest ski destination in whole of the country should be utilised to attract the international skiers by holding exclusive competitions for them. He asked for exploring the possibility of holding Heliskiing competitions for its professional players at the venue.

Regarding successful commencement of winter games, the Chief Secretary asked the divisional administration to coordinate with other departments so that the games are held in a befitting manner. He asked each of the concerned department to extend best of the services to the participants and play their role effectively in making this edition successful.

The Chief Secretary enjoined upon the Youth Services & Sports Department to start their promotional campaigns on their social media handles in order to create necessary buzz about this event. He asked them to use the creatives captured earlier for this purpose. He impressed upon the department to look into holding such events at the tourist destinations of J&K in coordination with the Tourism Department to make year round activity calendar for the adventure lovers all over the country.

He also reviewed security, sanitation, transportation, health, traffic management besides provisioning of uninterrupted supply of power and water during these days. He directed the departments to make best of the arrangements with adequate back-ups for each of the facility required there.

The Chief Secretary asked for making suitable arrangements for holding of cultural programmes and demonstrations during night time in view of the cold weather there. He also asked the Information & PR to coordinate with DD and AIR for live telecast of these events besides giving wide publicity to the sporting events.

Secretary, YS&S, Sarmad Hafeez, informed the meeting that J&K is hosting these winter games 5th time straightaway this year. He made out that the Department has gained enough expertise during previous years and is making preparations to held a great spectacle this time. He further gave out that the sporting competitions like Alpine Skiing, Nordic Skiing, Ski Mountaineering and Snow Boarding would be held in Gulmarg as part of

Khelo

India Winter Games-2025 this year.

He revealed that 30 teams consisting of about 1000 athletes and officers from different states and sports boards all over India are going to participate in these events scheduled to be held between 22-25 February, 2025.

About the commencement of events, it was divulged that the players would be received on 21st of February at Srinagar Airport and housed in 3-star and 4-star hotels at Gulmarg for their ease and comfort.

In addition, cultural evenings would be part of the programmes for all the days with laser & drone show on the first night itself.

The games are going to be opened in a grand ceremony on 22nd of February with culmination on 25th February with a medal ceremony and gala cultural event.

It was also apprised that the event managers are being hired to professionally manage these events with are going to be telecasted live over Doordarshan.

The meeting was also informed that different committees had been constituted to give final shape to the arrangements. It was revealed that different stalls depicting handicrafts and cuisines would be installed to promote such trades for the overall benefit of the people associated with these industries as well.

