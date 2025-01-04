Kuwait Amir Congratulates Bahrain On Winning Gulf Cup Trophy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Saturday evening a cable to Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, congratulating him on winning the Arabian Gulf Cup trophy.

Kuwait hosted the Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26) tourney from December 21 until January 4, with the participation of eight teams.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir extolled Bahrain's brilliant performance, and sportsmanship all participating teams as well as fans' high turnout that embodied fraternal bonds among GCC States.

His Highness the Amir wished everlasting good health to the King of Bahrain, and further progress and prosperity to Bahrain under the King's wise leadership. (end)

msa









