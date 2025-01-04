Kuwait Amir Patronizes Closing Ceremony Of Arabian Gulf Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber patronized and deputized His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to attend the closing ceremony and final match of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26) Saturday evening at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.

His Highness the Amir's Representative Sheikh Sabah Khaled was warmly welcomed at the venue by of Information and Culture, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee for the Arabian Gulf Cup Championship Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, Chairman of the Kuwait Football Association Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yousef Al-Saud Al-Sabah, Chairman of the Kuwait Olympic Committee Sheikh Fahad Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Acting Director General of the Public Authority for Sports Bashar Abdullah Al-Salem.

The ceremony was also attended by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council and President of the Court of Cassation Counselor Dr. Adel Majed Bouresli and several senior state officials.

After the end of the match, His Highness the Amir's Representative, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah handed over the trophy to the winner: the Bahraini team. (end)

