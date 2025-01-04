Damascus Airport To Start Serving International Flights From January 7

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Damascus airport is scheduled to start servicing international flights from January 7, according to Ashhad al-Salibi, head of the Syrian General Authority of Civil and Air Transport, the SANA news agency reported, Azernews reports citing.

"We announce we will start receiving international flights to and from Damascus International Airport from January 7, 2025," he was quoted as saying in the report.

Al-Salibi said the government, helped by partners, is currently engaged in preparing the Damascus and Aleppo airports for resuming operations.

On January 2, Qatar Airways announced its intention to resume flights on the Doha-Damascus route from January 7.

Syrian airports ceased operations on December 8 after the change of power in the country. Transit flights over the country were also restricted. On December 14, the airspace was reopened. On December 18, the national carrier Syrian Airlines flew an A320-212 to Aleppo from Damascus and back, in a flight that went fine.

Syria's armed opposition units started a major offensive on government troops in the Aleppo and Idlib governorates at the end of November. On December 8, they entered Damascus while government troops withdrew from the city. Bashar Assad resigned as president and left the country. Mohammed al-Bashir announced on December 10 that he will lead a transitional cabinet in Syria until March 2025. He had previously headed the opposition's Salvation Government in Idlib since January 2024.