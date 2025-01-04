Damascus Airport To Start Serving International Flights From January 7
Damascus airport is scheduled to start servicing international
flights from January 7, according to Ashhad al-Salibi, head of the
Syrian General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport, the
SANA news agency reported, Azernews reports
citing.
"We announce we will start receiving international flights to
and from Damascus International Airport from January 7, 2025," he
was quoted as saying in the report.
Al-Salibi said the government, helped by partners, is currently
engaged in preparing the Damascus and Aleppo airports for resuming
operations.
On January 2, Qatar Airways announced its intention to resume
flights on the Doha-Damascus route from January 7.
Syrian airports ceased operations on December 8 after the change
of power in the country. Transit flights over the country were also
restricted. On December 14, the airspace was reopened. On December
18, the national carrier Syrian Airlines flew an A320-212 to Aleppo
from Damascus and back, in a flight that went fine.
Syria's armed opposition units started a major offensive on
government troops in the Aleppo and Idlib governorates at the end
of November. On December 8, they entered Damascus while government
troops withdrew from the city. Bashar Assad resigned as president
and left the country. Mohammed al-Bashir announced on December 10
that he will lead a transitional cabinet in Syria until March 2025.
He had previously headed the opposition's Salvation Government in
Idlib since January 2024.
