Russia Loses Over Half Of Barge Barriers Along Crimea Bridge Over Storms

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the season of autumn and winter storms, Russia lost almost half of the barge barriers installed to protect the Crimea Bridge from Ukrainian maritime drone attacks.

This was reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, Ukrinform saw.

“During the autumn and winter storms, Russia has already lost almost half of the barge barriers near the Crimea Bridge, and is not restoring them, the monitoring group reports, citing satellite imagery.

According to the report, as of December 8, only 18 barges are now seen on the satellite image, while on November 8, 2024, a total of 34 barges fastened together in two rows were spotted on both sides of the shipping channel in the Kerch Strait.

As reported earlier, the Russian occupation forces are partially using ferries and the Crimea Bridge to haul military equipment and manpower, but these volumes have been significantly reduced. In fact, the Russian naval supply routes in the Black Sea have been undermined thanks to the efforts of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.